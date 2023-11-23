Name Sergio Garcia Net Worth $70 Million Sources of Income Golf Gender Male Date of Birth Jan 9, 1980 Age 43 years Nationality Spanish Profession Golfer

Spanish professional golfer Sergio Garcia has played in both the United States as well as the European Tour. Sergio has won 36 international tournaments, including the 2008 Players Championship and the 2017 Masters Tournament. He also hit the top 10 in world Golf Rankings more than once and has spent more than 300 weeks in the top from 2000 to 2009. He is best known for his exceptional iron play. As of 2023, the Sergio's net worth is around $70 million.

Sergio Garcia | Getty Images | Photo by Cliff Hawkins

Sergio has accrued a massive net worth through golf and working with various brands. He became the youngest-ever player to win the European Amateur and then finished second at the 1998 Argentine Open and won the Pereira Iraola Cup. He turned professional after he achieved the lowest amateur score at the 1999 Masters Tournament. He engaged in a duet against Tiger Woods at the 1999 PGA championship which he lost by a single stroke.

Sergio soon became a renowned player and even won the Ryder Cup. But his career started to plummet in 2009. He even missed the cut at the US PGA Tournament which led him to take a break from the sport. He returned in 2011 and claimed victories at the Andalucía Masters. He has reportedly earned close to $43 million in golf earnings alone.

Endorsements

Sergio has had a remarkable 24-year collaboration with Adidas. Since 2003, the Spaniard has formed partnerships with the luxury watchmaker Omega. Over the years, he has introduced multiple watches in collaboration with Omega.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Garcia (@angelagarcia)

At 22, Sergio bought his first property in L.A. He bought his second house in Vernon, Canada in 2006. He later sold this property for around $700,000.

Excited about our upcoming FORE Kids ATX event here in Austin. Can't wait to see everyone. @ForeKidsATX @curatedtexan https://t.co/lcgbU4rJlV — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) November 14, 2023

Sergio García Fernández was born in Borriol, Castellón, on January 9, 1980. He started playing golf at the age of three and was coached by his father, a club professional. He had already won his first club championship at the age of 12 and set a record when he became the youngest ever player to cut a European Tour event at the age of 16.

He tied the knot with his girlfriend Angela Akins, Golf Channel reporter, in July 2017 and the two have a daughter. He is an avid Real Madrid supporter and was invited to take the honorary kickoff (between Real and FC Barcelona) at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

Sergio has won the 1995 European Amateur, 1997 Boys Amateur Championship as well as the 1998 Spanish International Amateur Championship. Apart from these, he has also won 9 PGA Tours.

How much did Sergio Garcia get from Liv?

Sergio Garcia earned $6,128,786 in prize money from Liv.

Has Sergio Garcia won a major?

Yes, he won one Major in the year 2017.

When did Garcia turn pro?

Sergio Garcia turned pro in 1999.

