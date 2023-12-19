Name Freddy Adu Net Worth $4 Million Sources of Income Tournaments, International Matches Date of Birth June 2, 1989 Age 34 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Football Player

Fredua Koranteng Adu, famously known as Freddy Adu, is a former American soccer player who has a net worth of $4 million. Often referred to as "The Next Pelé", Adu played for 15 teams across nine countries. At D.C. United, Adu became the youngest MLS player at 14 years and three months and the youngest MLS scorer at 14. Making his international debut at 16 in 2006, he earned 17 caps, participating in events like the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2008 Summer Olympics.

(L-R) Zach Pfeffer #27, Jack McInerney, Freddy Adu #11, Kyle Nakazawa #13, Joe Tait #2, and Chase Harrison #31 of the Philadelphia Union | Photo by Victor Decolongon | Getty Images

At 14, Adu became the youngest American to sign a major league contract. D.C. United's selection of Adu as the number one overall pick in the 2004 MLS SuperDraft marked a historic moment in U.S. soccer. Here, he earned a salary of $500,000. In his debut season, he broke records and contributed to D.C. United's MLS Cup victory.

After his stint with D.C. United, Adu got traded to Real Salt Lake to participate in the U-20 FIFA World Cup and the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. Things started to downturn when he was transferred to Benfica for $2 million. Here, he made just 11 appearances for Benfica between 2007 and 2011.

Adu returned to MLS, joining the Philadelphia Union in 2011. He also played with clubs like Bahia in Brazil, Jagodina in Serbia, KuPS in Finland, and the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Later, he briefly played with the Las Vegas Lights in the 2018 USL Championship.

After a two-year break, Adu returned to professional soccer with Österlen FF in the Swedish third tier in 2020. However, his tenure was short-lived, as the club terminated his contract in 2021, citing concerns about his physical and mental readiness.

Freddy Adu #7 of the USA celebrates scoring a goal against Cuba in a Men's Olympic Qualifying match | Photo by Frederick Breedon | Getty Images

Endorsements

At 13, the emerging soccer talent had signed a remarkable $1 million endorsement deal with Nike. A year later, he secured a lucrative two-year agreement with Sierra Mist, the lemon-lime brand under Pepsi-Cola North America and the official soft drink of Major League Soccer.

JoJo and Freddy Adu during the 2005 Teen Choice Awards | Photo by Jon Kopaloff | FilmMagic

Freddy Adu #11 of the Philadelphia Union controls the ball during the match against the Chicago Fire | Photo by Drew Hallowell | Getty Images

Adu was born on June 2, 1989, in Tema, Ghana. After his family moved to the United States, he attended Sequoyah Elementary School and The Heights School. In 2003, he acquired United States citizenship.

In the early 2000s, Adu dated Keisha Buchanan from 2005 to 2007. After that, he began a relationship with American singer Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque. After their break up, in 2008, he started seeing Canadian actress Shadia Simmons, and they have been together for almost 15 years.

- Major League Soccer: 2004

- United States FIFA Confederations Cup runner-up: 2009

- CONCACAF Gold Cup runner-up: 2009, 2011

At what age Freddy Adu scored his first goal?

Freddy secured his first goal at the age of 14.

Is Freddy Adu married yet?

No. Freddy Adu is not married but has been dating Shadia Simmons for 15 years.

Did Freddy Adu ever play in the FIFA World Cup?

Yes. Freddy Adu has played in the FIFA World Youth Championships several times.

