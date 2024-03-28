Exploring the Hype Behind Popular Gen Z Trend of a ‘Hush Trip'

In recent years, there has been a notable rise in the popularity of "workations" and remote work trips, reflecting a significant shift in the way people approach work and travel. As most people experience work pressure which ultimately hampers their work-life balance, this has created a new phenomenon of working while enjoying vacation. Work from home and workations don't have much difference instead now more people are taking WFH but instead going for hush trips. But what is the new phenomenon of hush trips that makes everyone go crazy yet finish their deadlines? Let's delve into the intricacies and what are the pros and cons of working on hush trips.

The New Phenomenon of 'Hush Trips'

Post-pandemic, people have realized how crucial it is to maintain a work-life balance and they don't always need to be in the office to get their jobs done. On the other hand, employers and companies have diligently accepted and some have even granted employees permanent work from home. This has made people strongly urge for hush trips and workations. Travel blogger Sean Lau explains the concept as "A 'hush trip' is when employees work remotely from a different location than usual without telling their bosses". This can be either done by sitting in Starbucks, a beach house, or even traveling to a different time zone or another country. Another travel blogger Esther Susag commented saying, "Why tell your boss if you're in the Bahamas?"

This can happen only when the employee feels that his/her work can be done from anywhere and it won't pose any risk to their job. Hush-trippers keep attending meetings, calls, and sessions but never disclose where they are working from. Gabby Beckford, a travel expert suggested, "They may go as far as to use a VPN to disguise their IP address and location". The idea of going on a hush trip is to relax on a vacation without hampering your work deadlines. Some go with friends and family while others travel solo to relish the taste of the traveling world.

Pros and Cons of Taking a 'Hush Trip'

A 'hush trip' has its ups and downs—it depends on a person's priority and financial standing—as working on a vacation might cost you a hefty price. Lau supports the concept by saying, “As someone who works remotely and prefers working somewhere scenic, I think a hush trip can increase productivity and improve mental well-being, ultimately increasing employee retention".

Since 2020, many industries have seen a traditional work shift and workers are focusing on ensuring productivity whether it be from home or from a water villa. Susag explained, “You can just wake up one morning, decide ‘I feel like working with an ocean view this week,’ and can just hop on a flight that afternoon without sending PTO requests as you’re just embracing that digital nomad lifestyle". These trips give you freedom and provide a much-needed boost that not only increases morale but also motivates employees to work more and improve their quality of life.

Everything in life has its own set of risks and so is the case of taking hush trips. It can cause great difficulties for your career if you are traveling to places with unstable internet, different time zones, or maybe having your location shared with HR. Beckford explained, "You might run into issues with your employer that could jeopardize your future with the company. It shows a lack of trust between employer and employee, and if they were to call that employee into the office at the last minute, there would be issues". Prince and other travel bloggers shared with HuffPost that this lavish and stress-free lifestyle is possible until the employees deliver work on time with necessary precautions.

