Gabrielle Union, a renowned American actress, author, and advocate for women's rights, has captivated audiences with her talent and charisma for over two decades. Her career took off in 1993 with a role on "Family Matters," and she has starred in numerous successful films and TV shows since. Some of her notable works include "The Perfect Holiday," "The Birth of a Nation," and "Think Like a Man Too." Recently, she graced the screen in "Cheaper by the Dozen" and "The Inspection." As of 2023, Union boasts a remarkable net worth of $40 million.

Gabrielle Union's involvement in well-known movies has largely contributed to her international appeal and financial success. Her journey to the top was marked by early career achievements, granting her the leverage to negotiate high fees. As of now, her annual income is estimated to be around $4 million.

In addition to her acting career, Union has secured a significant income stream through endorsement deals and partnerships with renowned brands. Over the years, she has collaborated with top companies, including Neutrogena, AT&T, and New York and Company, further elevating her earnings.

Union owns extensive assets, some of which she shares with her husband, retired NBA player Dwyane Wade. Their impressive real estate holdings are a significant part of their combined wealth.

In February 2020, the power couple acquired a lavish mansion in Hidden Hills, California, for a staggering $20 million. This sprawling estate spans three floors and covers 22,000 square feet. It features a host of luxury amenities such as a home theater, an infinity pool, and a garage capable of housing 12 cars, complete with a spinning platform. In 2018, the couple invested $6 million in a property in Sherman Oaks, expanding their real estate portfolio.

Additionally, they own a waterfront mansion in Miami, which Wade purchased in 2010 during his tenure with The Heat. In 2019, the couple attempted to sell this residence for $32.5 million, ultimately reducing the price to $29 million.

Union's personal life has been marked by high-profile relationships. She married NFL player Chris Howard in 2001, but their marriage ended in divorce. In 2008, she began a relationship with NBA star Dwayne Wade, and the two got married in 2014. Union became a stepmother to Wade's three children and, in 2018, welcomed a child of their own via a surrogate.

The actress has been an outspoken advocate for issues involving women's health, LGBTQ+ equality, and violence against women, and was awarded for her humanitarian efforts. Union was also included on Time's list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020.

- NAACP Image Award — President's Award (2023)

- Teen Choice Award for Choice Action TV Actress (2019)

- NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special (2014)

- Young Hollywood Award for 'One To Watch' - Female (2001)

