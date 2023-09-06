Name Ellen Pompeo Net Worth $80 million Gender Female DOB Nov 10, 1969 Age 53 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Ellen Pompeo, the iconic Dr Meredith Grey on "Grey's Anatomy," has left a mark on TV. Pompeo started with small acting gigs but skyrocketed to fame with her portrayal of Dr. Grey, a role she's held since 2005.

Pompeo's not just a TV star; she's also a feminist with an impressive net worth of $80 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. She's known for her advocacy for equal pay and her historic salary negotiations. In fact, in 2018, Forbes recognized Pompeo's financial prowess by ranking her as the third highest-earning female and the fifth overall highest-earning actor with estimated earnings reaching a jaw-dropping $23.5 million.

In 2018, Ellen Pompeo made headlines by disclosing her remarkable annual earnings of $20 million for her role in "Grey's Anatomy," per The Hollywood Reporter. This staggering sum established her as the highest-paid actress in a drama series. Her compensation included $575,000 per episode, a substantial signing bonus and the promise of substantial backend points, which were anticipated to amount to an additional $6 million to $7 million.

Ellen Pompeo attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront. Getty Images | Dia Dipasupil

She mentioned to the Hollywood Reporter: "Grey’s has generated nearly $3 billion for Disney. When your face and your voice have been part of something that’s generated $3 billion for one of the biggest corporations in the world, you start to feel like, ‘OK, maybe I do deserve a piece of this.'"

In Season 19, Ellen Pompeo has taken a step back from her on-screen role in the television series for the first time. However, she remains deeply involved by retaining her position as an executive producer and continuing to lend her iconic voiceovers to the show.

Scott Garfield/Disney General Entertainment Content/ Getty Images

Pompeo stated that co-star Patrick Dempsey's departure from "Grey's Anatomy" in 2015 provided her with increased leverage for salary negotiations. "They could always use him as leverage against me —' We don't need you; we have Patrick'— which they did for years. I don't know if they also did that to him because he and I never discussed our deals," she said.

"It's my show; I'm the number one. I'm sure I felt what a lot of these other actresses feel: Why should I walk away from a great part because of a guy? You feel conflicted but then you figure, 'I'm not going to let a guy drive me out of my own house.'," she said.

In 2018, Pompeo and her husband, Chris Ivery put their Hollywood Hills mansion on the market for $2.8 million, which was a significant increase from the $1.5 million they had originally purchased it for 13 years earlier. Additionally, they sold another Hollywood Hills property located three miles away for $2.08 million. In 2017, the couple listed a home in Sag Harbor, a prestigious area in the Hamptons for $3.8 million. They also own a Malibu beach house with an estimated value of around $6.4 million and a Los Angeles mansion which serves as their primary residence.

Ellen Pompeo and music producer Chris Ivery tied the knot on November 9, 2007 with the legal witness to their wedding being New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Their love story began in 2003 when they crossed paths at a Los Angeles grocery store. Together, they are proud parents to two daughters and a son.

Ellen Pompeo and husband producer Chris Ivery. Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Gucci

Who is the most famous person in "Grey's Anatomy?"

The star of the show, Ellen Pompeo is predictably the most famous actor on the show.

Why is Ellen Pompeo so famous?

She is famous for her portrayal of Meredith Grey in the long-running medical drama television series "Grey's Anatomy."

How old was Ellen Pompeo in Season 1?

When "Grey's Anatomy" began airing in March 2005, Pompeo was 35 years old.

