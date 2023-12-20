What Is ‘Entourage’ Actor Edward Burns' Net Worth?

Name Edward Burns Net Worth $40 Million Source of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth January 29, 1968 Age 55 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film Director, Film Producer, Screenwriter, Television Director, Television Producer

American actor Edward Burns boasts a net worth of $40 million along with his wife. Earning global acclaim with his low-budget independent film, "The Brothers McMullen", in 1995, Burns went on to feature in various hit projects, including "Saving Private Ryan," "The Holiday," and "Man on a Ledge." He also directed films like "She's the One" and "The Fitzgerald Family Christmas."

Edward Burns beginning the tree planting process at the Bulleit Art Barrel Installation at City Winery | Photo by Slaven Vlasic | Getty Images

In the 1995 film "The Brothers McMullen", Burns served as writer, director, and actor. Made on a budget of just $25,000, the film earned $19 million and won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. He continued to direct projects like "She's the One" and "Sidewalks of New York." Later, he starred in "Saving Private Ryan" and "Confidence."

In 2004, Burns created "Looking for Kitty" on a shoestring budget of $200,000 using a $3,000 handheld digital camera in New York City without standard permits. His movie, "Purple Violets," premiered exclusively on iTunes in 2007. His involvement in the HBO series "Entourage" and a guest appearance in "Will & Grace" made him a household name.

Partnering with Virgin Comics for the series "Dock Walloper" in 2007, Burns planned to use the comic series as a springboard to a film of the same story. In 2009, he released "The Lynch Pin," a series of shorts he wrote, directed, and starred in. In 2010, he produced "Nice Guy Johnny" on a $25,000 budget, shot on the RED One camera.

In 2011, Burns created "Newlyweds" with a $9,000 budget, shot on the Canon 5D in just 12 days. The film closed the Tribeca Film Festival that year. Two years later, he portrayed real-life gangster Bugsy Siegel in Frank Darabont's miniseries "Mob City." He also set up a screenwriting contest with the web startup Scripped.

Ed Burns attends the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival presentation of "Summertime" | Photo by John Lamparski | WireImage | Getty Images

Burns was born on January 29, 1968, in Queens, New York. He was raised a Roman Catholic and is of Irish and Swedish descent. He attended Chaminade High School before transferring to Hewlett High School. Later, he studied at Hunter College.

Burns tied the knot with model Christy Turlington in 2003, and the couple has two children, a daughter born in 2003 and a son born in 2006.

Ed Burns and Christy Turlington Burns attend the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner | Photo by Taylor Hill | Getty Images

Independent Spirit 1995: Best First Feature Shared with Dick Fisher for "The Brothers McMullen"

Sundance Film Festival 1995: Best Dramatic Film for "The Brothers McMullen"

Online Film Critics Society 1999: Best Ensemble Cast Performance for "Saving Private Ryan"

Boston Film Festival 2010: Best Director for "Nice Guy Johnny"

What is the net worth of Edward Burns?

As of 2023, Edward Burns' net worth is $40 million.

Did Edward Burns write the HBO series "The Wire"?

Burns was the producer, writer, and co-creator of the HBO series "The Wire."

How old is Edward Burns?

Edward Burns is 55 years old.

