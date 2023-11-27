Name Jason Alexander Net Worth $1 Billion Sources of Income Filmmaker, Acting Date of Birth October 31, 1961 Age 62 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Film Director & Producer, Actor, Screenwriter

Also Read: Who Was John Gotti, the 'Teflon Don' and the Subject of Netflix's New 'Get Gotti' Documentary?

Peter Jackson, famously recognized for his phenomenal work as a director and screenwriter in the popular trilogy series "The Lord of the Rings" has a massive net worth of $1 billion as per the Celebrity Net Worth. Now known as Sir Peter Jackson, her earned several Oscars, Primetime Emmy, and BAFTA awards for his astonishing work and giving memories of a lifetime to the industry. In 1993, Jackson along with his wife founded Weta Digital a VFX firm that made them a billionaire, Jacksons sold the firm in 2021 to Unity Software, a 3D game company for an amount of $1.65 billion. Some of the movie avenues which made Jackson a hit include "The Lord of the Rings Series", "King Kong", "The Frighteners", "The Hobbit Trilogy", "Mortal Engines", "Bad Taste", "The Adventures of Tintin" and "The Lovely Bones".

Sir Peter Jackson | Getty Images | Photo by Mark Tantrum

Jackson, born and raised in New Zealand developed a passion for filmmaking and made short films with a Super 8 cine camera in his childhood. He then made his first feature film debut with "Bad Taste" in 1987 then followed by "Meet the Feebles", "The Frighteners", and "Heavenly Creatures" which starred Kate Winslet. The "Lord of the Rings" was a massive success and made $2.991 billion at the box office and King Kong made $600 million worldwide making Jackson one of the highest-paid directors.

Also Read: What Is 'Sea of Love' Star Ellen Barkin's Net Worth?

Director Peter Jackson emerges from a Hobbit house at the Embassy Theatre in Wellington, New Zealand. | Getty Images | Photo by Hagen Hopkins

Also Read: What Is Baseball Legend Jermaine Dye’s Net Worth?

The Jacksons own huge apartments and houses and have invested their $150 million in real estate. They owned an opulent and massive estate worth $20-20 million in Matahiwi. The place had a private lake with a movie theatre having a capacity of 100 people which was then later made a set for the Lord of the Rings series. In 2008, Jackson purchased two penthouses for $17.35 million which had walk-in closets, laundry rooms, lavish bedrooms and bathrooms, and outdoor spaces. The penthouses were then out for sale in 2013 for $21.5 million and were sold in 2014.

Peter Jackson, New Zealand director of The Lord of the Rings trilogy poses with the props from the film set in his Wingnut Films office in Wellington New Zealand. | Getty Images | Photo by Robert Patterson

Jackson married his fellow co-writer and producer Fran Walsh in 1987 and welcomed two children Billy and Katie. Besides his films, Jackson is a major aviation enthusiast and has a huge collection of his own private planes. He owns over 40 airworthy World War I-era warbirds, Gulfstream G650 private jet, WWI aircraft and paraphernalia, and Wingnut Wings. He has also excelled in being a philanthropist and has done several charities where he donated $500,000 to New Zealand stem cell research. He also saved the Wellington Church by purchasing it for $10 million and acquired the Wellington BATS Theatre in 2011 thereby saving the future of many.

Fran Walsh and Peter Jackson, winners of Best Adapted Screenplay for "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" | Getty Images | Photo by Albert L. Ortega

Instagram 36K Followers Facebook 2.1 Million Followers Youtube 105K Subscribers

Sir Peter Jackson Honored On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame held on December 8, 2014, in Hollywood, California.|Getty Images|Photo by Albert L. Ortega

-- Academy Awards, USA 2004: Oscar for Best Director for "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

- Academy Awards, USA 2004: Oscar for Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay for "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

- Academy Awards, USA 2004: Oscar for Best Picture for "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

- Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA 2004: Best Writing for "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

- Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA 2006: Best Director for "King Kong"

- Australian Film Institute 2004: Best Foreign Film for "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

- BAFTA Awards 2004: Best Film for "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

- Critics Choice Awards 2004: Best Director for "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2022: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series for "The Beatles: Get Back"

Director Peter Jackson poses with his Oscar for Best Director during the 76th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on February 29, 2004, in Hollywood, California. | Getty Images | Photo by Frank Micelotta

How many awards has Peter Jackson won?

Jackson has won 145 awards and secured 241 nominations.

Is Peter Jackson married?

Yes. Peter Jackson married Fran Walsh in 1987.

Why is Peter Jackson so famous?

Peter Jackson became famous with the release and humungous positive response to his "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" Trilogy.

What is Peter Jackson's net worth?

Director Peter Jackson has an estimated net worth of $1 billion, as of 2023.

More from MARKETREALIST

Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Chad Smith is Also Known for His Collaborations; Here's His Net Worth

What Is Former US Vice President and Climate Activist Al Gore's Net Worth?