Name David Chase Net Worth $80 Million Sources of Income Direction, production, screenwriting Gender Male DOB August 22, 1945 Age 78 Nationality American Profession Screenwriter, producer, director, actor, writer

Known for creating the iconic TV show "The Sopranos" David Chase, is an acclaimed American screenwriter, showrunner, producer, and director with an estimated net worth of $80 million as of December 2023, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Chase's journey has been marked by his groundbreaking creation for TV as well as his forays into film with works like "Not Fade Away" and "The Many Saints of Newark."

Co-Writer/Producer David Chase from Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Many Saints of Newark" | Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

David Chase's primary source of income is his role as a screenwriter, showrunner, producer, and director for TV shows. His notable work includes creating the iconic TV series, "The Sopranos," producing and writing for shows like "The Rockford Files" and "Northern Exposure," and venturing into film with projects like "Not Fade Away" and "The Many Saints of Newark."

In this screengrab released on April 17, David Chase presents the ACE Career Achievement Award to Sidney Wolinsky, ACE | Peter Zakhary | Getty Images

David Chase embarked on his Hollywood journey as a story editor for "Kolchak: The Night Stalker" and later achieved acclaim as a producer and writer for series like "The Rockford Files" and "Northern Exposure." He earned Emmy Awards for his work on "The Rockford Files" and the TV film, "Off the Minnesota Strip." In 1999, Chase soared to fame by creating the iconic HBO series, "The Sopranos," a groundbreaking show about mobster Tony Soprano's life. Running for six seasons, it earned numerous awards and is hailed as one of the greatest TV series. Chase transitioned to film with "Not Fade Away" in 2012 and recently contributed to "The Many Saints of Newark," a prequel to "The Sopranos."

Real estate and other assets

David Chase's total assets include real estate holdings. In 2012, he acquired a penthouse apartment in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood for $9.65 million, later selling it in 2019 for $7.6 million. In December 2019, Chase and his wife, Denise, purchased a home in Santa Monica, California, for a little under $7 million.

Chase's personal life is characterized by his early struggles and eventual success. Born in Mount Vernon, New York, to working-class Italian-American parents, he faced challenges in his relationship with his parents. Chase's teenage years were marked by depression and panic attacks. He pursued his passion for music before transitioning to film at New York University and Stanford University. In 1968, after graduating from New York University, Chase married his high school sweetheart, Denise Kelly. The couple has a daughter named Michele, who appeared in "The Sopranos." Chase's real estate transactions, including the purchase of a penthouse in Chelsea and a home in Santa Monica, reflect his financial success.

David Chase attends the "The Unknown Known" screening at the Museum of Art and Design | Andrew H. Walker | Getty Images

David Chase has received several accolades for his contributions to the entertainment industry. Notably, he earned Emmy Awards for his work on "The Rockford Files" and the television film, "Off the Minnesota Strip." However, his crowning achievement remains "The Sopranos," which garnered 21 Emmy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, and Peabody Awards for its first two seasons.

What is David Chase's most significant contribution to the entertainment industry?

David Chase is best known for creating the critically acclaimed and influential HBO crime drama series, "The Sopranos."

How did David Chase start his career in Hollywood?

Chase began his Hollywood career as a story editor on the ABC television series, "Kolchak: The Night Stalker" before moving on to produce and write for various shows, and eventually creating his own series, "Almost Grown."

