As Former British PM David Cameron Returns to Government, Here's a Look At His Net Worth

David Cameron was 43 in 2010 when he became the youngest British Prime Minister in nearly 200 years. After Brexit in 2016, he stepped down as Prime Minister. Besides being Prime Minister, he was also in Parliament for a long time and led the Conservative Party. He got some official titles and awards too. In 2016, he signed a big contract with a publishing company and published a memoir in 2019 called "For the Record," which was hailed as the political memoir of the decade. He has a net worth of $50 millionas of November 2023.

This week, Cameron returned to the cabinet for the first time in more than seven years. He was brought back to be part of the UK government after Home Secretary Suella Braverman was fired following her inflammatory comments about the policing of pro-Palestinian protests in central London over the weekend.

Political director & advisor

From 1988 to 1993, David Cameron worked for the Conservative Research Department. He moved up the ladder and ended up in charge of the political stuff. Then in 1992, he became an adviser to Norman Lamont who was in charge of money matters. The next year, he started working for Home Secretary Michael Howard. Around 1994, Cameron got a job as Director of Corporate Affairs at Carlton Communications. He took a break in 1997 to run for Parliament but went back after a bit. In 2001, he quit his Carlton job to run for Parliament again but he still did some advising for them. He won the second time and served until 2005.

While in Parliament, he did a bunch of roles like being part of a committee working in the Privy Council Office and being vice-chairman of the Conservative Party. In 2004, he became head of policy coordination in the Shadow Cabinet and later he was the Shadow Education Secretary. Also, he was a director at Urbium PLC, the company running Tiger Tiger nightclubs.

Leading the Conservatives & forming coalitions

In December 2005, Cameron won against David Davis to lead the Conservative Party. By March 2006, he joined the Privy Council and collaborated with the Civic Democratic Party to form the European Conservatives and Reformists, a new Parliament group. In 2010, following Gordon Brown's resignation as Prime Minister, Cameron and Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg formed a coalition government.

After being invited by Queen Elizabeth II, Cameron became the new Prime Minister and aimed to work for the common good, setting aside party differences. He got re-elected in May 2015 but when Brits voted against staying in the EU, he resigned on June 24, 2016. Theresa May succeeded him, and later that year, he stepped down from Parliament. Since leaving politics, Cameron chaired the National Citizen Service Patrons and became president of Alzheimer's Research UK.

In 2017, David Cameron and his wife snagged a £2 million ($2.48 million) holiday home in Trebetherick, Cornwall. They also own a place in Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds, which they got for £650,000 (approximately $8,07K) in 2001. David splurged £25,000 ($31, 037.62) on a shepherd hut/"man cave" with a wood-burning stove and a pull-out sofa bed, saying he planned to use it as a "book writing room."

David Cameron married Samantha Sheffield in 1996, and they have four children: Ivan (born 2002), Nancy (born 2004), Arthur (born 2006), and Florence (born 2010). Sadly, Ivan, who had cerebral palsy and Ohtahara syndrome, passed away in 2009 at age 6. After David Cameron's father, Ian Cameron, died in 2010, he inherited £300,000 ($3,72,592.50) from his estate, which came from an offshore fund called Panamanian Blairmore Holdings. In 2016, it was revealed that David Cameron had invested in this fund, leading to calls for his resignation after the Panama Papers leak.

What did David Cameron do as Prime Minister?

Under Cameron's leadership, the UK committed to the NATO 2% defense spending target and also met the UN target of 0.7% aid and development spending. During his time as Prime Minister, his government led the way on the equality agenda by passing the UK's same-sex marriage act. He also held three national referendums.

What does David Cameron do now?

Since resigning as Prime Minister, Cameron has made sporadic public appearances, often seen with his wife and children. He has also been advising his wife Samantha's designer clothing business.

When did David Cameron become Foreign Secretary?

During the November 2023 Cabinet reshuffle, Rishi Sunak recommended a peerage be conferred upon Cameron, and appointed him Foreign Secretary.