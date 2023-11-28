Name Toby Keith Net Worth $400 Million Sources of Income Album Sales, Live Performances, Record Production, Acting Date of Birth July 8, 1961 Age 62 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Singer-songwriter, Record Producer, Actor, Guitarist, Lyricist

Also Read: What Is Renowned Ice Hockey Player Alexei Yashin's Net Worth?

The American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actor, Toby Keith, has earned himself an enormous net worth of $400 million. Keith was majorly influenced and inspired by Merle Haggard and debuted in the industry with his single release "Should've Been a Cowboy" in the 90s. Most of his songs were based on the Oklahoma culture, the place where he was born and raised. Twenty of his hits enjoyed the #1 position on the Billboard Charts, including his singles and guest singles. The singer became a celebrated brand in the industry between 1993 and 2000, when he released a new album each year, sold more than 500,000 copies, and enjoyed the topmost positions on the US charts.

Toby Keith performs in a concert celebrating the tenth anniversary of the HEB Center. Getty Images | Photo by Gary Miller

Toby started his career with writing songs and went on to release albums which gained him a lot of popularity. He then signed with DreamWorks Records in 1998 and released his single "How Do You Like Me Now?!" which was a breakthrough moment in his music career. The singer has released more than 19 studio albums, five compilation albums, and two Christmas albums. The primary sources of the singer's income were his album sales, performances, concerts, and tours.

Also Read: From Self-Released Mixtape to Independent Label and Empire: Tyler, The Creator's Rise and Net Worth

Toby Keith (L) and Blake Shelton perform onstage during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards. Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Also Read: Oil Dynasty Scion Brandon Davis is Also Known for His Stint in Showbiz; Here's His Net Worth

Keith was rewarded with $20,000 for his first record contract when he started his music career in 1993. He performed in 150 concerts and made $5,000-$10,000 on per performance basis. When his albums got traction on radio, music charts, and billboards, the venues where he performed raised the entry fee to $20,000 for every show. Keith earns an annual income of $29,566,918 per year. He opened the restaurant "I Love This Bar and Grill" which was themed on the singer's life.

Singers Toby Keith (L) and Mica Roberts perform onstage. Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Keith got married to Tricia Lucus in 1984. After three years of dating, the couple met at a bar when Keith had just stepped into the music industry. Tricia says that it was his confidence that attracted her. The couple has three children. Later in 2001, Keith had the biggest shock of his life, his father died in an unfortunate car accident.

Toby Keith (R) and Tricia Lucus attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards. Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Instagram 1 Million Followers Twitter 1.3 Million Followers Facebook 5.9 Million Followers Youtube 1.07 Million Subscribers

Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival. Getty Images | Photo by Rick Kern

- Academy of Country Music Awards 2021 (Winner): Merle Haggard Spirit Award

- Academy of Country Music Awards 2017 (Winner): Poet's Award

- Academy of Country Music Awards 2014 (Winner): Career Achievement Award

- Academy of Country Music Awards 2009 (Winner): Tex Ritter Film Award for "Beer for My Horses"

- CMA Awards - Country Music Association 2012 (Winner): Music Video of the Year for "Toby Keith: Red Solo Cup (Unedited Version)"

- American Music Awards 2006 (Winner): Favorite Country Male Artist

How many awards has Toby Keith won?

In his career, Toby Keith has won 18 awards and secured 95 nominations.

Is Toby Keith married?

Yes, Toby Keith is married to Tricia Lucus.

Which are some of the best albums of Toby Keith?

"Honkytonk University," "Unleashed," and "That Don't Make Me a Bad Guy" are some of Toby Keith's best works.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'Gone Baby Gone' Actor Amy Ryan's Net Worth?

What Is Legendary NFL Quarterback Cam Newton's Net Worth?