What Is Music Icon Toby Keith's Net Worth?
|Name
|Toby Keith
|Net Worth
|$400 Million
|Sources of Income
|Album Sales, Live Performances, Record Production, Acting
|Date of Birth
|July 8, 1961
|Age
|62 Years
|Gender
|Male
|Nationality
|United States of America
|Profession
|Singer-songwriter, Record Producer, Actor, Guitarist, Lyricist
Toby Keith's net worth
The American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actor, Toby Keith, has earned himself an enormous net worth of $400 million. Keith was majorly influenced and inspired by Merle Haggard and debuted in the industry with his single release "Should've Been a Cowboy" in the 90s. Most of his songs were based on the Oklahoma culture, the place where he was born and raised. Twenty of his hits enjoyed the #1 position on the Billboard Charts, including his singles and guest singles. The singer became a celebrated brand in the industry between 1993 and 2000, when he released a new album each year, sold more than 500,000 copies, and enjoyed the topmost positions on the US charts.
What are Toby Keith’s sources of income?
Toby started his career with writing songs and went on to release albums which gained him a lot of popularity. He then signed with DreamWorks Records in 1998 and released his single "How Do You Like Me Now?!" which was a breakthrough moment in his music career. The singer has released more than 19 studio albums, five compilation albums, and two Christmas albums. The primary sources of the singer's income were his album sales, performances, concerts, and tours.
Toby Keith’s salary
Keith was rewarded with $20,000 for his first record contract when he started his music career in 1993. He performed in 150 concerts and made $5,000-$10,000 on per performance basis. When his albums got traction on radio, music charts, and billboards, the venues where he performed raised the entry fee to $20,000 for every show. Keith earns an annual income of $29,566,918 per year. He opened the restaurant "I Love This Bar and Grill" which was themed on the singer's life.
Toby Keith’s personal life
Keith got married to Tricia Lucus in 1984. After three years of dating, the couple met at a bar when Keith had just stepped into the music industry. Tricia says that it was his confidence that attracted her. The couple has three children. Later in 2001, Keith had the biggest shock of his life, his father died in an unfortunate car accident.
Toby Keith’s Social Media following
|1 Million Followers
|1.3 Million Followers
|5.9 Million Followers
|Youtube
|1.07 Million Subscribers
Toby Keith’s awards
- Academy of Country Music Awards 2021 (Winner): Merle Haggard Spirit Award
- Academy of Country Music Awards 2017 (Winner): Poet's Award
- Academy of Country Music Awards 2014 (Winner): Career Achievement Award
- Academy of Country Music Awards 2009 (Winner): Tex Ritter Film Award for "Beer for My Horses"
- CMA Awards - Country Music Association 2012 (Winner): Music Video of the Year for "Toby Keith: Red Solo Cup (Unedited Version)"
- American Music Awards 2006 (Winner): Favorite Country Male Artist
FAQs
How many awards has Toby Keith won?
In his career, Toby Keith has won 18 awards and secured 95 nominations.
Is Toby Keith married?
Yes, Toby Keith is married to Tricia Lucus.
Which are some of the best albums of Toby Keith?
"Honkytonk University," "Unleashed," and "That Don't Make Me a Bad Guy" are some of Toby Keith's best works.
