Charlie Day, an American actor, television producer, screenwriter, and musician, boasts a net worth of $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He is most famous for his portrayal of Charlie Kelly in the popular sitcom "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." In addition to his television work, Day has had a successful career in films. His acting roles received critical acclaim and earned him multiple award nominations.

TV shows & "SNL"

Charlie Day embarked on his acting career by taking on modest roles at the Independent Film Channel, occasionally providing voiceovers and narration. However, these early roles didn't provide a stable income, leading him to work as a waiter. During this time, he also immersed himself in the world of theater. In 2005, Charlie Day joined the cast of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" while also taking on roles as an executive producer and writer for the show. This sitcom made history as the longest-running live-action comedy series in the United States and received approval for an unprecedented 15th season in 2020. Apart from his work on the series, Charlie Day made appearances in various other shows, including "Third Watch," "Law & Order," and "Reno 911!" He even had the opportunity to host "Saturday Night Live."

"Horrible Bosses" to blockbuster success

Charlie Day made a significant impact on the film industry with his role in the 2011 movie "Horrible Bosses." This black comedy, featuring an exceptional ensemble cast garnered critical acclaim with Charlie Day's performance receiving high praise. It had an impressive opening weekend, grossing $28 million, and ultimately became the highest-grossing black comedy, accumulating $209 million in total earnings. Charlie Day also returned to his character in the sequel, "Horrible Bosses 2" though it didn't achieve the same level of success both commercially and critically. His filmography includes other notable works like "Going the Distance," "Fist Fight," and "Hotel Artemis."

Day is particularly recognized for his role in the science-fiction blockbuster "Pacific Rim" which grossed over $411 million at the box office. He reprised his role in the less successful "Pacific Rim: Uprising." Additionally, he is an accomplished voice actor, having lent his voice to the film "Monsters University." In his role as a producer, Charlie Day has been involved in television series such as "How to Be a Gentleman," "Unsupervised," "The Cool Kids," and "Mythic Quest." He has expressed his aspirations to delve into film direction in the future.

In 2004, Charlie Day and his future wife Mary Elizabeth Ellis acquired a property in Silver Lake for $660,000, boasting 1,500 square feet of living space in a trendy, hipster-friendly neighborhood. A decade later, in 2014, they placed the property on the market for $799,000. Just a year before that, in 2013, Charlie Day and his wife made a substantial move by purchasing a $6.525 million property in Los Feliz. This new residence features five bedrooms, spans 5,600 square feet, and is nestled on three-quarters of an acre, providing stunning city views.

Charlie Peckham Day was born on February 9, 1976, in the Bronx, New York City. He was raised in Rhode Island and attended Merrimack College in 1998, where he pursued a degree in art history. From a young age, Day had a deep passion for music and was skilled in playing multiple instruments. In 2006, Charlie Day tied the knot with his "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" co-star, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, who portrays The Waitress on the show, a character who is the perpetual object of desire for Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day's character on the show). Their relationship began five years earlier when they met on the set of "Reno 911!" and soon started dating. In 2011, the couple welcomed their first child into the world.

Does Charlie Day have children?

Day and his wife, actress Mary Elizabeth Ellis, share one son, 11-year-old Russell.

What movies did Charlie Day write?

Day wrote the film "Fool's Paradise."

How did Charlie Day meet his wife?

Charlie Day met his wife Mary Elizabeth Ellison the sets of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," where she costarred with him.