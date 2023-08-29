Name Channing Tatum Net Worth $80 million Salary $15-$22 million/film Annual income $7 million + Sources of income Acting, production DOB April 26, 1980 Age 43 years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Actor/Producer

Actor, dancer, producer, and model Channing Tatum has been one of the highest-paid actors in the world, thanks to an extremely lucrative deal for the film "Magic Mike". However, Tatum got his breakout role in the box office hit "Step Up” and between 2006-2009, he appeared in over seven films. Tatum has an estimated net worth of $80 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Tatum reportedly earns around $15 million to $22 million per movie, as per Parade. However, for the film “Magic Mike,” he took a big risk and financed the $7 million budget of the movie himself along with fellow producer Steven Soderbergh. They paid Warner Brothers a flat fee to distribute the movie and as the film turned out to be a smash hit at the box office, the duo made about $60 million from the combined profits, as per Celebrity Net Worth. They earned another $30 million each from the second “Magic Mike” movie. For the Amazon original film, "Red Shirt," Tatum was reportedly paid $25 million.

Channing Tatum officially partnered with the Grand Teton Distillery to launch Born and Bred, a vodka brand. He introduced the 80-proof vodka made in the US, which was made from Idaho potatoes and glacial water.

Tatum bought a $2.6 million hillside home in LA’s Laurel Canyon in 2008 along with his wife at the time, Jenna Dewan. Later in 2018, he shelled out $6 million for a home in Beverly Hills, California. After the two divorced, they sold the home in Laurel Canyon and listed the Beverly Hills property for $6 million, ultimately selling it for $5.92 million in 2021. After the divorce, Tatum was renting a home in LA's San Fernando Valley for $25,000 per month and in May 2021, he bought a $5.6 million home in LA's Brentwood neighborhood.

Tatum married Jenna Dewan in 2009 in Malibu. They reportedly met for the first time in 2006 on the sets of “Step Up.” The couple had their daughter, Everly, in London where they had been living during the filming of “Jupiter Ascending” in 2013. The duo announced separation in 2018 after almost 9 years of marriage and finalized their divorce in November 2019. Dewan is believed to have received a hefty divorce settlement in the range of $20-30 million including real estate and spousal support, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

After the separation was announced, Tatum reportedly dated singer Jessie J with whom he briefly broke up in 2019 but reconciled in early 2020. Since 2021, he is rumored to be dating Zoë Kravitz.

How old is Channing Tatum?

Channing Tatum is 43 years old.

Is Channing Tatum in a relationship?

Channing Tatum is reportedly dating Zoë Kravitz since 2021.

What is Channing Tatum’s net worth?

Channing Tatum’s estimated net worth is $80 million as of 2023.

Does Channing Tatum have a child?

Channing Tatum has a daughter, Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

What is Channing Tatum's salary?

Tatum reportedly earns over $7 million per year or around $15 million to $22 million per movie, as per Parade.

