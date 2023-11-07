What is Chanel Iman's net worth?

Name Chanel Iman Net Worth $9 Million Source of Income Modeling DOB Dec 1, 1990 Age 32 years Gender Female Profession Fashion model Nationality American

American model Chanel Iman has built an impressive net worth of $12 million. She started modeling at the age of 12, participating in Ford's Supermodel of the World contest in 2006. Iman achieved stardom with Teen Vogue in 2007. Iman then regularly appeared on the covers of American, British, and Italian Elle, American and French L'Officiel, Ukrainian Harper's Bazaar, Lula, and American Vogue to name a few.

In 2007, she appeared in an episode of the Tyra Banks Show. Her TV journey continued in 2009 when she became a correspondent in the MTV revival of House of Style. A few months later, Iman was featured as a guest judge during the two-hour season premiere of "America's Next Top Model". She has also appeared in music videos for global artists. In 2010, the model ventured into the world of fashion entrepreneurship by launching her clothing boutique, "The Red Bag."

Iman's modeling career has been her primary source of income. She has graced the ramps of numerous fashion shows, showcasing the creations of esteemed designers such as Tom Ford, Gucci, Balenciaga, Max Mara, Versace, Louis Vuitton, Tommy Hilfiger, Dior, and Michael Kors, among others. Her work in high-profile fashion campaigns and endorsements also contributes significantly to her earnings.

Iman's association with top brands and her charismatic presence have made her a sought-after figure for endorsements. She has lent her name and image to campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, Benetton, J. Crew, and Barneys New York, among others. These endorsements have added to her massive net worth.

In 2017, she became engaged to Sterling Shepard, and a year later, the couple tied the knot at the prestigious Beverly Hills Hotel. Their first daughter, Cali, came into their lives just five months after they exchanged vows in August 2018, and in December 2019, they welcomed their second child, Cassie. However, life's twists and turns eventually led them down separate paths, and their divorce was officially finalized on January 5, 2022.

Iman then embarked on a new chapter in her life, confirming her blossoming romance with football star Davon Godchaux on April 18, 2022. By May 30, the couple made their commitment official with a heartwarming engagement. They recently welcomed a child into their lives.

