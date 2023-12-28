Name Paul Pelosi Net Worth $120 Million Source of Income Business Date of Birth April 15, 1940 Age 83 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Investment Banker, Businessman

The renowned American venture capitalist and businessman, Paul Pelosi is known for managing and founding the Financial Leasing Services, Inc. Over the years, he has amassed a net worth of $120 million. Besides his investments, Pelosi is an avid philanthropist and is a major shareholder in unicorn companies such as Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Comcast, etc.

Paul Pelosi arrives for a reception honoring Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife | Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Pelosi's major sources of income include his businesses, real estate, and investment portfolio. Since 2009, he has served as the chair of the Foreign Service Board at Georgetown. Through his venture capital firm, Financial Leasing Services, Inc., he and his wife have earned a fortune of about $114 million.

Moreover, Pelosi has invested in several UFL teams, including Sacramento Mountain Lions and Oakland Invaders. He also purchased the California Redwoods team for $12 million. Some of the stocks purchased by him include Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Tesla Inc., AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Walt Disney Co., and American Express Co.

(L-R) Irish singer-songwriter Bono, Paul Pelosi, and Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova | Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Pelosi along with his wife has made diversified real estate investments which include their 1,100-acre property in St. Helena, California. The Pelosi estate built around the Zinfandel Lane vineyard is worth around $25 million. Besides this, the couple also owns a mansion in California, a vacation home in Palm Beach, Florida, and another farmland in California.

Pelosi has some of the most expensive cars in the world, including the BMW 7 Series, an Audi A8, a Lexus LS, a Porsche Panamera, a Bentley Flying Spur, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a McLaren 720S, an Aston Martin Vantage, and a Ferrari F8 Tributo among others.

San Francisco police officers and F.B.I. agents gather in front of the home of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

Paul Pelosi was born on April 15, 1940, in San Francisco, California. He attended St. Ignatius High School and graduated from Malvern Preparatory School in Pennsylvania. He earned a bachelor of science (BS) in foreign service at Georgetown University. At the age of 16, he was involved in a rash driving incident that led to his brother's demise.

In 1963, Pelosi married Nancy D'Alesandro in Baltimore, Maryland. Nancy served as the 52nd Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2007-2011 and then again from 2019-2023. Together, they have five children: Nancy, Christine, Jacqueline, Paul, and Alexandra.

Attack on Paul Pelosi

In 2022, an intruder forcefully entered Pelosi's residence in San Francisco, looking for Nancy Pelosi before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Pelosi suffered blunt force injuries, leading to hospitalization and a skull surgery. Despite the severity, Pelosi had a steady recovery.

The assailant, 42-year-old David DePape faced multiple charges, including assault, attempted homicide, and kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty to state charges. However, on November 16, 2023, he was convicted on federal charges.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive at the White House | Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

Who is Paul Pelosi's wife?

In 1963, Paul Pelosi married Nancy D'Alesandro.

What is the net worth of Paul Pelosi?

Paul Pelosi's estimated net worth is estimated to be $120 million.

How many children does Paul Pelosi have?

Pelosi has five children: Alexandra, Christine, Jacqueline, Paul Pelosi Jr., and Nancy Corinne.

Who attacked Paul Pelosi?

In an unfortunate incident in 2022, David Wayne DePape aimed for Nancy Pelosi but ended up attacking Paul Pelosi.

