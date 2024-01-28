What Is Batman's Voice Bruce Greenwood's Net Worth?

Name Bruce Greenwood Net worth $6 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, Voice Acting DOB 12 August 1956 Age 67 years Gender Male Nationality Canada Profession Canadian actor, voice actor, musician

Bruce Greenwood at The Screen Actors Guild Foundation's 6th Annual Los Angeles Golf Classic | Getty Images | Photo by Mark Davis

Canadian actor, voice actor, and musician, Bruce Greenwood has an estimated net worth of $6 million as of January 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Greenwood is best known for his performances in the “Star Trek” reboot series and films such as "Exotica," "The Sweet Hereafter," "Thirteen Days," and “Elephant Song". He also famously lent his voice to the character of “Batman” and several other shows like "Class of the Titans", and "Young Justice".

Career in Films

Greenwood was born Stuart Bruce Greenwood in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Canada. His mother was a nurse, and his father was a geophysicist and Princeton professor. Greenwood eventually made his film debut in 1979 with the thriller "Bear Island".

Further in the 80s, he bagged major roles in the teen cult film "The Malibu Bikini Shop"; the adventure drama "The Climb"; the erotic drama "Wild Orchid"; and "Another Chance," in which he starred as a womanizing soap opera star named John Ripley.

In the early 90s, he appeared in "Servants of Twilight" and the Wesley Snipes action thriller "Passenger 57." He then starred in the 1994 Canadian drama "Exotica," starting a long-term collaboration with director Atom Egoyan.

Throughout the 90s, Greenwood appeared in films like "Paint Cans," "Fathers' Day" and Egoyan’s acclaimed drama "The Sweet Hereafter." He closed out the decade with the films, "Thick as Thieves", "Disturbing Behavior", "Double Jeopardy", and "The Lost Son."

Greenwood started the 2000s with the films "Here on Earth," "Cord," "Rules of Engagement," and "Thirteen Days," which was a film that depicts the events surrounding the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis where he portrayed US President John F. Kennedy.

Next was Greenwood and Egoyan’s third film, "Ararat." He then appeared in Guy Ritchie's remake of "Swept Away" and David Twohy's submarine horror film "Below." He went on to appear in notable roles in films like "The Core," "Hollywood Homicide," and the science-fiction action film "I, Robot." He also appeared in Deepa Mehta's "The Republic of Love" and had a Genie Award-winning supporting role in István Szabó's "Being Julia."

His subsequent film credits in 2005, include, "Racing Stripes", "Mee-Shee: The Water Giant", "The World's Fastest Indian" and "Capote," playing the titular author's lover Jack Dunphy in the latter. He then appeared in "Eight Below," "Déjà Vu," "Firehouse Dog," "I'm Not There," and "National Treasure: Book of Secrets."

Further in 2009, Greenwood appeared in a memorable role of Captain Christopher Pike, the predecessor of James T. Kirk, in the reboot of "Star Trek." He later reprised his role in the 2013 sequel "Star Trek Into Darkness."

Greenwood then reunited with Egoyan for the fourth time in 2013 for the biographical crime drama "Devil's Knot." He then starred in Egoyan's thriller "The Captive," and also starred in "Endless Love," "Wildlike," and "Elephant Song."

Further in 2015, Greenwood appeared in "Good Kill," "Rehearsal," "Truth," and "Fathers and Daughters,” and his other notable credits include “Flight,” "Gold," "Kodachrome," "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," "Gerald's Game," "The Post," and "Sorry for Your Loss."

Career in Television

Greenwood first appeared on TV in episodes of the series "Huckleberry Finn and His Friends" in 1980. His first major role came in the short-lived NBC drama "Legmen."

He then appeared in television films "Peyton Place: The Next Generation", "And Striker's Mountain, and his next main role came in the last two seasons of the medical drama "St. Elsewhere."

His next major TV role came in 2007 on the short-lived HBO series "John from Cincinnati." The next year he bagged a role in the acclaimed Canadian thriller miniseries "The Summit."

In 2012, he played the main role of Dr. Emmet Cole on the short-lived ABC series "The River." This was followed by the television film "The Challenger Disaster," in which he portrayed General Donald Kutyna. In 2015, Greenwood played the recurring role of Richard Burghoff in the final season of "Mad Men." The next year, he portrayed politician and lawyer Gil Garcetti in the acclaimed "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

After a few more roles in TV films and shows, Greenwood appeared in another main role in Derek Cianfrance's HBO miniseries "I Know This Much is True," in 2020. His next credits include the Netflix horror drama miniseries "The Fall of the House of Usher," which is adapted from the Edgar Allen Poe short story.

After appearing in a string of TV films and shows, Greenwood ventured into voice acting and lent his voice to the animated series "Class of the Titans."

Greenwood then returned to voice acting in 2010, voicing Bruce Wayne and his superhero alter-ego Batman on the animated series "Young Justice." He also voiced the character in 2020’s “Batman: Death In The Family”.

Greenwood with his wife Susan Devlin bought a home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, in 1999. The two had bought the home for $1.162 million and have been living there for years. Currently, the home is estimated to be $4-6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Susan Devlin and Bruce Greenwood during Los Angeles Premiere of the HBO Original Series "John From Cincinnati" | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Greenwood has been married to Susan Devlin since 1985. Together the couple have one daughter, Breana Chloe Greenwood. Greenwood is also an ambassador for the David Suzuki Foundation, which focuses on environmental sustainability.

2009 BSFC Award: Best Ensemble Cast For “Star Trek”

1995 Gemini: Best Guest Performance in a Series by an Actor For “Avonlea”

2001 Golden Satellite Award: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Drama For “Thirteen Days”

2015 NIFF: Best Actor For “Wildlike”

How old is Bruce Greenwood?

Bruce Greenwood is 67 years old.

How many times has Bruce Greenwood been president?

Bruce Greenwood played the role of President John F. Kennedy in “Thirteen Days” (2000) and then appeared as unnamed fictional Presidents in “National Treasure: Book of Secrets” (2007) and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” (2017).

Where does Bruce Greenwood live?

Bruce Greenwood is married to Susan Devlin and the two live in Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

Who is Bruce Greenwood’s daughter?

Bruce Greenwood has one daughter named Breana Chloe Greenwood.

Is Bruce Greenwood married?

Yes, Bruce Greenwood has been married to Susan Devlin since 1985.

What is Bruce Greenwood’s net worth?

Bruce Greenwood has an estimated net worth of $6 million as of January 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

