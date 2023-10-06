Blac Chyna Claims She Sold Personal Items To Fund Custody Battle; What's Her Net Worth?

Name Angela White aka Blac Chyna Net worth $5 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Social media endorsements, appearances DOB 11 May 1988 Age 35 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Social Media Model, TV Personality

Social media and reality television personality Blac Chyna, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of July, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Chyna is best known for her social media presence and her relationships with rapper Tyga and Rob Kardashian. She has also worked with self-branded business ventures related to beauty products and services.

Blac Chyna outside ABC Studio | Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall

Recently, Chyna revealed that she had to sell clothes and personal belongings to fund her ongoing custody battle with Tyga. As per TMZ, she has claimed to have raised over $178000 this year from selling her personal items.

There have been several claims and rumors about Chyna’s earnings from OnlyFans. Some have even claimed that she is one of the top earners on the platform making over $20 million per month or $240 million per year. However, Chyna’s earnings are much lower than what’s been circulated.

In 2017, Chyna filed a $108 million lawsuit against the Kardashians accusing them of purposely getting her reality show "Rob & Chyna" canceled. In the filings, Chyna stated that her total earnings from OnlyFans is just $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She claimed to have made around $2 million per year total from all sources of income.

Further, the custody battle between Rob Kardashian and her revealed that she makes $60,000 per month mainly through personal appearances and social media endorsements. She also receives $20,000 per month from Rob Kardashian in spousal support payments.

In 2013, Chyna became a professional makeup artist and launched her own beauty salon in Encino, Los Angeles, running beauty classes and courses. She also launched her own line of make-up products, 'Lashed by Blac Chyna' and her online store '88fin' which sells clothes and other products.

Chyna purchased a 7,054-square-foot mansion for $3.1 million in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, as per Celebrity Net Worth. This year, it was reported that she had taken out a $2.6 million mortgage on the home as she claimed that she was financially broke.

Chyna was in a high-profile relationship with rapper Tyga, whom she started dating in 2011. A year later, the couple welcomed their son, King into the world. The couple split up in 2014, as Tyga reportedly got involved with Kylie Jenner.

Rapper Tyga and Blac Chyna at the exclusive press preview of Tyga's new store, Last Kings Flagship Store | Getty Images | Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen

Chyna then dated Rob Kardashian in 2016 and the two had a daughter together. Soon after the birth of their child, they split up. Since then, she has been involved in a custody battle over their daughter.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian at the Sky Beach Club | Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

Chyna is also involved in a custody battle with Tyga for her son King. She recently revealed that she sold personal belonging to cover her legal expenses while demanding that Tyga pays for her ongoing custody battle. She is currently dating 29-year-old rapper Derrick Milano and the two have gone Instagram official.

2011 Urban Model Awards: Model of the Year

