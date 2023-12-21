Name Trevor Cahill Net Worth $23 Million Sources of Income Baseball Gender Male Date of Birth March 1, 1988 Age 35 years Nationality United States of America Profession Baseball Player

Trevor Cahill is a renowned American professional baseball player. In Major League Baseball, he has played for teams like Oakland Athletics, Atlanta Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates, and San Francisco Giants. As of 2023, Cahill's net worth is around $23 million.

Trevor Cahill | Photo by Kirk Irwin | Getty Images

Cahill's initial foray into minor league baseball was marked by remarkable success, posting an 11-4 record with a 2.73 earned run average. While playing for the Stockton Ports of the California League, his performance earned him an All-Star selection and a promotion to AA. In 2009, he entered the Major League with the Oakland Athletics, making his debut against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

In 2011, Cahill was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for Ryan Cook, Jarrod Parker, and Collin Cowgill. Here, he signed a five-year contract worth $30.5 million. His first season with the Diamondbacks saw him achieve a 13–12 record in 32 starts. Then, he was traded to the Braves in 2015.

After a stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cahill found his way to the Chicago Cubs, where he signed a $4.25 million contract in 2015. He went on to play for the San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals and returned to the Oakland Athletics with a one-year, $1.75 million deal. In 2018, he played for the Los Angeles Angels.

Trevor Cahill #35 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals | Photo by Dilip Vishwanat | Getty Images

Two years later, Cahill signed a significant major league deal with the San Francisco Giants. Making his mark with the Giants, he concluded the season with an impressive 3.24 ERA in 11 games, including 6 starts. In 2021, he inked a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Facing a setback, he was placed on the 60-day injured list due to a left calf strain.

He then played for the New York Mets in 2022, following injuries to Mets starters Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. Unfortunately, his stint with the Mets was short-lived as he was released in August of that year.

Trevor Cahill #35 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers | Photo by Quinn Harris | Getty Images

In 2015, Cahill purchased a property in Paradise Valley for $2.75 million. Originally constructed in 1994, the house underwent a complete renovation and features six bedrooms and six bathrooms, a glass-enclosed wine cellar, and a stylish wet bar.

Trevor John Cahill was born on March 1, 1988, in Oceanside, California. He attended Vista High School in California. He started his professional baseball career after he was drafted by the Oakland Athletics as the 66th overall of the 2006 MLB draft. Cahill is married to his wife Jessica, with whom he lives in Oceanside, California.

MLB Player of the Week Award (2010)

World Series championship (2016)

2008 Beijing Olympics: Bronze

What team does Trevor Cahill play for?

Trevor Cahill was last seen with the Mets but is currently a free agent.

When was Trevor Cahill born?

Trevor Cahill was born on March 1, 1988.

How many Teams has Trevor Cahill Played for?

So far, Trevor Cahill has played for many teams, including the Oakland Athletics, Atlanta Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates, and San Francisco Giants.

