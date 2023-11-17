What Is Former Baseball Player Bartolo Colón's Net Worth?

Name Bartolo Colón Net Worth $40 Million Sources of Income Baseball Gender Male Date of Birth May 24, 1973 Age 50 years Nationality Dominican Profession Baseball player

Bartolo Colón is known as the oldest baseball player to hit his first career home run. He was also the oldest active player to have played for the Montreal Expos. Colón has played for 11 different MLB teams and is a four-time All-Star. In 2005, he received the AL Cy Young Award. In 2003, he played for the Chicago White Sox and signed a deal with the Atlanta Braves in 2017. As of 2023, Colón's net worth is around $40 million.

Bartolo Colón | Getty Images | Photo by Adam Hunger

The Dominican player's net worth is attributed to his illustrious baseball career. Back in 2011, he signed a one-year deal that was worth $900k with the New York Yankees. A year later, he signed another one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics. Colón went on to sign a $20 million contract with the New York Mets and was assigned a $12.5 million deal with the Atlanta Braves in 2016.

The Oakland Athletics and free agent right-hander Bartolo Colon have agreed to terms on a $2 million — BARTOLO COLON (@bartolo_c) February 4, 2012

Career

Colón got a free-agent deal with the Cleveland Indians in 1993 where he started his Minor League system. He played with the Cleveland Indians until 2002 and was traded to the Montreal Expos in a package deal along with other players.

He later joined the Chicago White Sox in 2003 and played with the Anaheim Angels from 2004 until 2007. After this, he played for the New York Yankees and then for the Oakland Athletics. In 2017, he signed a deal with the Atlanta Braves. He was around 44 when he signed a Minor League deal with the Minnesota Twins. There, he became the oldest American League pitcher to record a nine-inning complete game.

In 2020, he started playing for the Acereros de Monclova club of the Mexican League. However, the season was soon canceled due to the pandemic. The world saw him return in 2021, and in 2022, he announced that he would play one more winter league ball in the Dominican Professional Baseball League before retiring. Recognized for his remarkable career stats, he boasts a 247-188 record, a 4.12 ERA, and an impressive 2,535 strikeouts. He even earned All-Star honors four times and clinched the title of 2005 AL wins leader.

Bartolo Colón | Getty Images | Photo by Adam Hunger

Colón was born on May 24, 1973, in Altamira, Dominican Republic. He grew up with his father Miguel, and helped him harvest coffee beans and fruits. He has often credited his hard work as a child for his success as a sportsperson. Colón is married to Rosanna, and the couple has four children together. Currently, the former athlete and his family live in New Jersey.

What influenced Bartolo Colon's decision to retire as a Met?

Bartolo Colon disclosed that a profound sense of feeling at home with the Mets was the primary reason for choosing to retire with the team.

Did Bartolo Colon win a World Series?

He has a record of 0-1 with an ERA of 0.00 and a strikeout in 3 appearances in the World Series in his career.