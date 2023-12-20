Name Khaled Hosseini Net Worth $5 Million Sources of Income Book Sales, Royalties Date of Birth March 4, 1965 Age 58 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America, Afghanistan Profession Author, Novelist, Physician

Most popular for his novel, "The Kite Runner," Khaled Hosseini has earned a net worth of $5 million. He is not only a great writer but also a professional physician. After obtaining his degree and license, he practiced for more than ten years but retired after publishing his novel "The Kite Runner." The novel became a bestseller in the United States and a film adaptation of the book was released in 2007.

Khaled Hosseini | Getty Images | Photo by Leonardo Cendamo

In his childhood, Hosseini was highly inspired by Persian poetry and was influenced by Rumi, Omar Khayyám, Abdul-Qādir Bēdil, and Hafez. Most of his works reflect his Persian culture and American identity. Undoubtedly, the novelist earns a major portion of his income through book sales, royalties, and appearances.

After its release in 2003, "The Kite Runner" became an instant hit, making its way to The New York Times Best Seller list at the #1 position. The novel also became a popular audiobook read by the author and was also adapted into a film.

Released in 2007, Hosseini's second novel, "A Thousand Splendid Suns" explores the lives of Mariam and Laila during Afghanistan's tumultuous transition. His third novel, "And the Mountains Echoed," is based on love, betrayal, and sacrifice among siblings. It was released in 2023.

Khaled Hosseini, writer and doctor, Milan, 14 October 2013 | Getty Images | Photo by Leonardo Cendamo

Philanthropy

Khaled Hosseini also started a non-profit foundation named 'The Khaled Hosseini Foundation' which aims at providing financial aid, shelter facilities, income opportunities for women, and supporting children's education. His wife is the co-founder of the organization. Moreover, Hosseini works as the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khaled Hosseini (@khosseini)

L-R) Fabio Fazio and Khaled Hosseini attend the 'Che Tempo Che Fa' TV Show | Getty Images | Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro

After meeting Roya at a party, Hosseini proposed to her within an hour. He revealed that he asked Roya to marry her over the phone. The couple got married and welcomed two children: Harris and Farah. The novelist and his family reside in Northern California.

- Exclusive Books Boeke Prize 2004

- California Book Award for Fiction 2007

- British Book Award for Richard & Judy Best Read of the Year 2008

- Book Sense Book of the Year Award for Adult Fiction 2008

- Goodreads Choice Award for Fiction 2013

Director Mark Forster and writer Khaled Hosseini backstage at Hollywood Film Festival's Hollywood Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Lester Cohen

What inspired Khaled Hosseini to become a novelist?

Hosseini was highly inspired to write after the news of the kite fly ban, penning down the bestselling novel "The Kite Runner."

Who is Khaled Hosseini's wife?

Hosseini is married to Roya. Together, they have two children, Haris and Farah.

What is the net worth of Khaled Hosseini?

As of 2023, Khaled Hosseini's net worth is $5 million.

Is Khaled Hosseini Sunni or Shia Muslim?

Hosseini is an Afghan-American novelist from the Hazara group of the Shia community.