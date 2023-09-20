What Is Hollywood Star and Social Advocate Ashley Judd's Net Worth?

Name Ashley Judd Net Worth $14 Million Salary $500k + Annual Income $2 Million Sources of Income Acting, Production, Public Speaking and Endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth Apr 19, 1968 Age 55 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Political activist, Etymologist, Television producer, Voice Actor, Spokesperson

Actor Ashley Judd, known for her remarkable work in both television and film, has achieved a net worth of $14 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her breakthrough performances in movies like "Ruby in Paradise," "A Time to Kill," and "Double Jeopardy" propelled her to fame and financial success.

Thank you, Brooklyn, for a rewarding talk about how I started in social Justice, the cook who taught me about structural inequality and liberation theology, my Mamaw and Papaw’s small business, mental health & trauma healing - and more! @TriNet pic.twitter.com/RMResGZS5E — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) September 13, 2023

Ashley Judd speaks onstage at the Clinton Global Initiative, 2023 | Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai

Ashley Judd's sources of income are as diverse as her career and advocacy efforts. With a remarkable acting career that includes iconic roles in movies like "A Time to Kill," "Heat," "Dolphin Tale," "Olympus Has Fallen," "A Dog's Way Home," "Double Jeopardy," and "Divergent," she has made a substantial income through film and television roles.

Ashley Judd at the 10th Anniversary Women In The World Summit at Lincoln Center | Getty Images | Mike Coppola

Judd has also ventured into the world of endorsements and sponsorships. She became the face of American Beauty, a cosmetics brand, in 2004, and later collaborated with Goody's Family Clothing to launch fashion lines, including the Ashley Judd Plus line in 2007. What truly sets Ashley Judd apart is her influential presence in public speaking engagements. Renowned for her passionate advocacy for social and political issues, particularly women's rights and social justice causes, she not only raises awareness but also derives income from these impactful talks. Judd makes an annual income of nearly $2 million, per Moneymint.

Ashley Judd attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards | Getty Images | Christopher Polk

In 2013, Ashley Judd made a meaningful investment in her hometown of Kentucky. She bought a modest home in Ashland for $120,000. It was a sentimental decision. The house held a special place in her heart as it was once owned by her father and served as her childhood home. Spanning 1,400 square feet, this property represents a connection to her roots and cherished memories.

Naomi Judd and Ashley Judd attend the screening of the film "The Idenitical" | Getty Images | Photo by Beth Gwinn

Ashley Judd, born in 1968 in Granada Hills, Los Angeles, is the daughter of Michael Charles Ciminella, a marketing expert in the horse racing industry, and Naomi Judd, a motivational speaker who later became a renowned country music singer. Before attending college, Judd had experienced 13 different schools. She pursued a diverse range of studies at the University of Kentucky, majoring in French while minoring in anthropology, art history, drama, and women's studies.

Ashley Judd's career began to take shape in 1991 when she appeared in two episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," playing the role of Ensign Robin Lefler, a Starfleet officer, in "Darmok" and "The Game." Her first major film appearance was in 1992's "Kuffs." However, it was her starring role as Ruby Lee Gissing in Victor Nuñez's "Ruby in Paradise," released in 1993, that truly launched her acting career.

In 1999, Ashley Judd entered a relationship with Dario Franchitti, a Scottish racing driver, and the two married in 2001. After 12 years of marriage, they eventually divorced. They did not have children together as Ashley identifies as an antinatalist, advocating that bringing children into the world is morally wrong. Tragically, her mother, Naomi Judd, died by suicide in April 2022, marking a deeply emotional and challenging period in her life.

Here are some of Ashley Judd's notable awards and nominations:

1993: Chicago Film Critics Association Award - Most Promising Actress (Won)

1993: Independent Spirit Award - Best Lead Female (Won)

2000: Blockbuster Entertainment Award - Favorite Actress – Suspense (Won)

Nominations:

1993: National Society of Film Critics Award - Best Actress (Nominated)

1993: New York Film Critics Circle Awards - Best Actress (Nominated)

1995: Golden Globe Award - Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film (Nominated)

1996: Primetime Emmy Award - Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie (Nominated)

1998: Blockbuster Entertainment Award - Favorite Actress – Video (Nominated)

1998: Blockbuster Entertainment Award - Favorite Actress – Suspense (Nominated)

1998: Satellite Award - Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture (Nominated)

2000: MTV Movie Award - Best Female Performance (Nominated)

2004: Golden Globe Award - Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (Nominated)

2007: Saturn Award - Best Actress (Nominated)

2012: Primetime Emmy Award - Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie (Nominated).

When did Ashley Judd make her film debut?

Ashley Judd made her film debut in the 1992 crime thriller "Kuffs" alongside Christian Slater.

What cause is Ashley Judd passionate about?

Ashley Judd is a passionate advocate for mental health and has openly discussed her struggles with depression to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Has Ashley Judd authored any books?

Yes, Ashley Judd has published her memoir titled "All That Is Bitter and Sweet," sharing her personal journey and experiences in Hollywood.

