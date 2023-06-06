Apple Vision Pro Unveiled. Here's All You Need To Know About The ‘Spatial Computer’ and Its Price

The 2023 Apple Innovate Conference was an extraordinary event that unveiled the tech giant's groundbreaking advancements. One of the highlights was the highly anticipated Apple Vision Pro. With its sleek design and cutting-edge features, the Apple Vision Pro promises to redefine spatial computing and revolutionize the way we interact with technology. From immersive augmented reality experiences to seamless integration with everyday tasks, this device exemplifies Apple's commitment to innovation and user-centric design.

"It's the first Apple product you look through, not at," Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the keynote address at the WWDC 2023 while announcing the Vision Pro.

The Vision Pro starts from $3,499 and launches early next year.

Let’s dive into Apple Vision Pro’s, revolutionary operating system, breakthrough design, unrivaled hardware, industry-leading privacy and security.

Extraordinary New Experiences with Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro introduces a three-dimensional user interface controlled by the user's eyes, hands and voice. It creates an infinite canvas for apps, allowing them to scale beyond the limits of traditional displays. With visionOS, the world's first spatial operating system, users can interact with digital content as if it is physically present in their space. Vision Pro revolutionizes productivity by providing infinite screen real estate, access to favorite apps, and new ways to multitask. It supports Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad, enabling users to bring the capabilities of their Mac into Vision Pro wirelessly.

A Revolutionary Operating System and User Interface

VisionOS, built on decades of engineering innovation in macOS, iOS, and iPadOS, is designed to support the low-latency requirements of spatial computing. It features a brand-new three-dimensional interface that makes digital content look and feel present in the user's physical world. Users can navigate and interact with spatial content using their eyes, hands, and voice. The innovative EyeSight technology keeps users connected with others by providing visual cues about what the user is focused on. visionOS also introduces an all-new App Store, offering a wide range of apps and content optimized for spatial computing.

Breakthrough Design of Vision Pro

The design of Apple Vision Pro showcases Apple's expertise in creating high-performance products. It features an ultra-high-resolution display system with 23 million pixels packed into two displays, delivering jaw-dropping visual experiences. The glass front, made of three-dimensional formed and laminated glass, acts as a lens for cameras and sensors, seamlessly blending the physical world with digital content. The modular design of Vision Pro ensures a tailored fit for a wide range of users, with a soft textile Light Seal and a three-dimensionally knitted Head Band for cushioning and breathability. The design combines performance, mobility, and wearability, making Vision Pro the most advanced personal electronics device ever.

Unrivaled Innovation in Hardware

Apple Vision Pro is equipped with cutting-edge hardware to deliver phenomenal computing performance. It utilizes micro-OLED technology to achieve an ultra-high-resolution display system with wide color and high dynamic range. The custom catadioptric lenses provide incredible sharpness and clarity. The eye-tracking system, powered by high-speed cameras and LEDs, enables responsive and intuitive input. Apple silicon, including the M2 chip and the new R1 chip, drives unparalleled standalone performance and processes input from multiple cameras, sensors, and microphones. The advanced Spatial Audio system creates a realistic audio experience, tailored to the user's head and ear geometry.

Apple's commitment to excellence and innovation shines through in every aspect of this device, and its potential to reshape how we interact with the digital world is truly exciting. As spatial computing continues to evolve, Apple Vision Pro is undoubtedly at the forefront, paving the way for a future where the boundaries between the physical and digital worlds blur like never before.