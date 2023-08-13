Angelina Jolie is making headlines for joining the producing team for the stage adaptation of S.E. Hinton's classic "The Outsiders." The award-winning actor, director-producer according to Forbes is still one of the most in-demand stars and one of the highest-paid stars of all time. She first rose to fame in the 90s as the stereotypical wild child, she secured a forever place in the industry when she bagged the academy award for her work in the 1999 movie, "Girl Interrupted." She went on to do some more iconic movies before trying her hands on directing in the middle of the 2000s. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that she has amassed a staggering wealth over the years. Here's a look at her net worth, brand endorsements, and more.

Also Read: Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen Has Earned a $25 Million Net Worth With Moves On and Off the Board

Getty Images | Gareth Cattermole

Born on June 4, 1975, Angelina Jolie has an estimated net worth of around $120 million. Jolie's $20 million salary for a single role makes her one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. In a year, she earns around $20 million to $30 million from movie salaries and endorsements. Angelina Jolie made a whopping $35 million between 2019 and 2020.

Apart from her movie paychecks, she made about $20 million from her "Lara Croft" films, including $10 million for "The Good Shepherd" and she made $7 million from the first installment and another $12 million from the second installment of "A Mighty hear."

Apart from these, she has earned $15 million for "Wanted," $19 million for "The Tourist," and $20 million for "Salt, as per The Things.

Also Read: Tommy Fury Blends Boxing and Reality TV to Punch up His Net Worth

She also made a ton of money from Disney's "Maleficent" which got her $33 million as per TIME. Angelina Jolie has 14.6 million followers on Instagram.

Also Read: Pulitzer Prize-Winning Rapper Kendrick Lamar’s Net Worth Plummeted but He Is on the Rise; All We Know

Getty Images | Gareth Cattermole

Angelina Jolie has made more money from the brand deals than she has from the movies. She landed a $10 million print-only campaign with Louis Vuitton. Jolie has also signed a multi-year contract with St. John that will pay her $12 million, plus a reported stake in the company along with a seat on the board and a percentage of the revenue.

Angelina Jolie recently introduced her own brand Atelier Jolie which is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers, and artisans from around the world.

Angelina says that the aim is to "bring together a diverse team, including apprenticeships for refugees and other talented, underappreciated groups, with positions of dignity based on skill." A collection with Chloé is currently under works and will be unveiled in October 2023, as a part of the brand's work, the profits will be back into the company to make it larger and better. "My earnings from this collaboration will be invested in establishing apprenticeships for tailors and artisans at Atelier Jolie," she told Harper's Bazaar.

Angelina owns the late director Cecil B. DeMille's estate in Los Feliz, Los Angeles which she got for $25 million, The mansion features ten baths, six bedrooms, a pool, and sits on top of a hill. This historic home was built in 1913 and features breathtaking views of the city and also the ocean. In addition to this house, she also has a house in France which she bought along with her ex-husband Brad Pitt for a whopping $67 million back in 2011. Angelina Jolie also owns a house in rural Cambodia which she bought from a war criminal. The house was seen in a perfume commercial in the summer of 2019.

More from MARKETREALIST

Humming and Strumming All the Way to $80 Million: A Look Into Jason Aldean's Career, Wealth

Justin Beiber Just Added $200M to His Kitty: Here's His Actual Net Worth