Name Kelly Ripa Net Worth $120 Million Salary $1 Million Annual Income $17 million Sources of Income Acting and hosting Gender Female Date of Birth October 2, 1970 Age 52 Years Nationality American Profession Actress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa)

Also Read: What Is Clint Eastwood's Net Worth?

Celebrated actress and popular daytime television host, best known for the role of Hayley Vaughn on the TV show "All My Children," Kelly Ripa has earned a $120 million net worth. Thanks to her rising popularity on the soap opera, Ripa was offered the position of co-host for the morning show called, "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee." She bagged the role and started appearing on, "Live with Regis and Kelly," apart from which Ripa appeared on the popular sitcom called Hope & Faith from 2003 to 2006.

Television personality Kelly Ripa | Getty Images | Ray Tamarra

Since she started out in the year 2001, Ripa's hosting gigs are her primary source of income, which help her bag $17 million a year, as per Forbes. Having mentioned that her husband earned more than her on the show "All My Children," Ripa reflected on the pay disparity in a 2021 interview with Bustle. She mentioned that despite starting his career five years later, her husband was promptly paid more than she was.

Also Read: Comedy Maestro Larry David Left ‘Seinfeld’ at the Peak of Its Popularity; What’s His Net Worth Today?

Ripa and her husband own a $2.8 million New York City Condo that features three bedrooms, and they have also bought a 9,865-square-foot penthouse, which was formerly owned by Nicole Kidman, for $9 million. They live in a townhouse in NYC, that is worth $30 million, and have a ski home in Telluride, Colorado, as well as a beach home in the Hamptons.

Also Read: The Mastermind Behind ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Indiana Jones’: How Did Filmmaker George Lucas Make His Billions?

Instagram 3.4 Million Twitter 1.3 Million Facebook 614,000

Hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos |Getty Images | Vivien Killilea

Kelly Maria Ripa was born in Berlin, New Jersey, started out as a dancer, and learned BVallter at a very young age. Ripa started getting local TV gigs in the late 80s and was cast as a regular dancer on the program "Dancin' On Air." In 1996 she eloped with Mark Consuelos, who played her love interest on the show "All My Children," and got married. The couple have three children together.

Ripa has bagged five Soap Opera Digest Awards and also three Emmy nominations, other than winning the Outstanding Talk Show Host award for co-hosting with Regis Philbin. Ripa has also received nominations for People's Choice Awards and has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame since 2015. In her twenty-year-long career, Ripa has won six Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards.

Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos | Getty Images | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Does Kelly Ripa Host Any Podcast?

Kelly Ripa's Podcast is called, "Let's Talk Off Camera" and it is available only on Apple Podcasts.

Does Kelly Ripa Have Kids?

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share three children, Lola, Michael, and Jopaquin.

Is Kelly Ripa Vegetarian?

Her diet is reportedly 99% plant-based and she has been known to follow an alkaline diet for years now.

More from MARKETREALIST

Hollywood Icon John Travolta Is an Actor, Singer, Producer and Dancer; What’s His Net Worth Now?

Mohamed Al-Fayed, The Billionaire Former Owner of Harrods, Dies at 94; What Was His Net Worth?