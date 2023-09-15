Name Alicia Silverstone Net Worth $20 million Gender Female DOB Oct 4, 1976 Age 46 Nationality United States of America Profession Model, Actor, Television producer, Author, Activist, Film Producer, Voice Actor

Alicia Silverstone, an American actress, producer, author, and activist possesses a net worth of $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her journey in the entertainment industry started as a child with television commercials and modeling gigs. In 1992, she made a guest appearance on "The Wonder Years," and in the subsequent year, she was seen in "The Crush." As a teenager, Alicia garnered fame through her roles in music videos for the rock band Aerosmith.

In 1997, Alicia Silverstone's financial portfolio saw a substantial boost with a $10 million contract with Columbia Tristar, earning $1.5 million from her role in "Batman & Robin" and $5 million from "Excess Baggage." However, her lucrative ventures in the film industry weren't limited to that year alone.

In 1995, she secured a remarkable three-movie deal with Sony, valued at $10 million and earned a modest yet noteworthy $250,000 for her iconic role in "Clueless," per The Richest. These career milestones highlighted her growing prominence in Hollywood during the mid-'90s.

In 1996, Alicia Silverstone invested $597,000 in a 2,402-square-foot residence located in Los Angeles. This eco-friendly dwelling boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and notable features such as an organic vegetable garden and solar panels. Alicia Silverstone continues to call this environmentally-conscious home her own.

Alicia Silverstone was born on October 4, 1976, in San Francisco, California. Her mother, Deirdre, once served as a flight attendant for Pan Am while her father, Monty was a real estate agent. Growing up in a Jewish household in Hillsborough, she embarked on her career journey at a tender age, stepping into the world of modeling at just six years old. Her early years in the industry led her to land various roles in television commercials with her debut being in a Domino's Pizza ad.

Silverstone later found love with musician Christopher Jarecki, whom she met eight years prior in front of a movie theater. They tied the knot on June 11, 2005 and their family expanded with the birth of their son, Bear on May 5, 2011. However, in March 2012, Silverstone drew media attention when she released a video demonstrating her unique parenting approach of pre-chewing Bear's food and feeding him directly from her mouth.

The couple's journey took a different turn, leading to their divorce in November 2018. The divorce settlement included Alicia Silverstone being ordered to provide Jarecki with $12,000 per month in spousal support, and they continue to share joint physical custody of their son.

Alicia Silverstone received numerous awards and honors throughout her career, notably for her role in "Clueless" which earned her American Comedy, Blockbuster Entertainment, and National Board of Review awards along with MTV Movie Awards for Best Female Performance and Most Desirable Female. Her performance in "The Crush" also garnered her two MTV Movie Awards, and she won a Kids' Choice Award for "Batman & Robin."

Beyond acting, she was recognized with a Genesis Award for "Braceface," named Hottest Coolest Young Veteran at the Young Hollywood Awards, and received a Golden Globe nomination for "Miss Match." She also received nominations for various other awards and was honored for her environmental and compassionate efforts.

Is Alicia Silverstone married?

She married her longtime boyfriend, rock musician Christopher Jarecki in a beachfront ceremony at Lake Tahoe on June 11, 2005 but they divorced in November 2018.

Does Alicia Silverstone have children?

Alicia Silverstone gave birth to her son in 2011.

What happened with Alicia Silverstone?

The actress says she wasn't enjoying herself and decided to step away from Hollywood by the end of the 1990s.