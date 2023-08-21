Name Alexander Emmanuel Rodriguez Net Worth $350 million Salary $33 million Annual Income $40 Million + Sources of income Sports, Media, Real Estate Ventures DOB July 27, 1975 Age 48 years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Retired Baseball Player, Real Estate Investor

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has an estimated net worth of $350 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Rodriguez, fondly known as “A-Rod”, made nearly $475 million in salary and bonuses at the time of his retirement from baseball. He made hundreds of millions from brand endorsements as well.

Rodriguez broke the record for signing the largest contract in sports history twice in his career. In 2001, he broke the record for the first time when he signed a 10-year deal with Texas Rangers for $252 million. He then broke the record for the second time in 2008, with another 10-year deal with the Yankees for $275 million which still ranks among the 20 largest contracts in sports history.

At the time of his retirement in 2016, Rodriguez had amassed $475 million in salary, bonuses, and endorsements, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He continues to make tens of millions yearly even after retirement.

Rodriguez has worked with world-class brands like Nike, Louisville Slugger, Rawlings, PepsiCo, Giorgio Armani, Radio Shack and more. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he made an additional $100 to $200 million in brand endorsements.

More recently, Rodriguez partnered with telehealth company ‘Hims & Hers’ in 2021 to create a makeup product for men, and he continues to endorse ‘Goli Gummies’, which he initially promoted alongside ex-partner Jennifer Lopez.

Since his retirement, Rodriguez has been a broadcaster for Fox Sports 1, a member of the ABC News network, and a part of the broadcast team of ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball”.

Rodriguez is currently the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp, an investment firm focusing on real estate investment, the chairman of Presidente beer, and part owner of the basketball team “Minnesota Timberwolves”.

He has heavily leveraged his earnings by investing in the real estate sector with A-Rod Corp, and with real estate development firm Newport Property Construction. In 2012, he founded ‘Monument Capital Management’, which has reportedly acquired over $700 million of real estate assets as of 2019, as per Essentially Sports.

Rodriguez owned a 3,700 square foot, four-bedroom, bachelor pad in Hollywood Hills, which he bought from Meryl Streep and her husband Don Gummer. He sold the property in 2014 for $4.4 million. Later in 2018, he bought a condo on Park Avenue with his ex-partner Lopez for $15.3 million, which they sold for $15.75 million in 2020.

The couple then bought a Malibu mansion from Jeremy Piven for $6.6 million in 2019 and renovated the interiors. They sold the property for $6.8 million, after two years, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2020, they bought a $32.5 million mansion on 1 acre of Miami's Star Island and in 2022 they also bought the neighboring lot for $18.5 million. The couple is yet to list the property for sale, following their split.

2022 $370 Million 2021 $330 Million 2020 $290 Million 2019 $260 Million

Rodriguez married Cynthia Scurtis in 2002 with whom he has two children, Natasha Alexander and Ella Alexander. Scurtis filed for divorce in 2008, alleging emotional abandonment of her and their children, extramarital affairs, and other marital misconduct against Rodriguez. He started dating Lopez in 2017 and the couple announced their engagement two years later in 2019. However, in 2021, the couple announced their split.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Rodriguez has been in a relationship with fitness coach and model Jaclyn Cordeiro since 2022.

14 times All-Star (1996–1998, 2000–2008, 2010, 2011)

World Series champion (2009)

Three times AL MVP (2003, 2005, 2007)

Two Gold Glove Awards (2002, 2003)

10 Silver Slugger Award (1996, 1998–2003, 2005, 2007, 2008)

Four AL Hank Aaron Award (2001–2003, 2007)

MLB batting champion (1996)

Five Times AL home run leader (2001–2003, 2005, 2007)

Two Times MLB RBI leader (2002, 2007)

