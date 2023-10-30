Name Alex Jones Net Worth -$900 Million Gender Male Date of Birth February 11, 1974 Age 49 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film director, Film Producer, Radio personality

Alex Jones is a well-known American figure in far-right politics and a prolific conspiracy theorist. He gained national recognition as the host of "The Alex Jones Show," a radio talk show originating from Austin, Texas, and broadcast on his website, Infowars. Despite generating substantial revenue from various sources, including book sales and the sale of a wide array of products (spanning from dietary supplements to survivalist equipment), his financial status is marked by a current net worth of approximately -$900 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Alex Jones speaks to supporters of US President Donald Trump as they demonstrate in Washington DC / OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Over his career at Infowars, Alex Jones has likely earned tens to possibly hundreds of millions of dollars. His company, Free Speech Systems revealed in a July 2022 bankruptcy filing that Jones personally received $62 million in "member draws" in 2021 and 2022. After taxes, this could mean around $30 million in net income. Court documents also show that between 2018 and 2021, Jones drew $18 million in dividends and income from Free Speech Systems. In 2019, his companies raked in $76 million in gross revenue, much of it from merchandise sales. During the 2018 CPAC conference, Infowars made an astonishing $800,000 in a single day. However, legal expenses have taken their toll, with Jones spending around $15 million on these costs in recent years. It's worth noting that Jones has claimed that a $2.5 million judgment would have a significant financial impact, although this doesn't align with his earnings history.

Defamation trial

During the August 2022 defamation trial, Alex Jones stated that his net worth was no more than $5 million while a financial expert estimated his worth and associated companies to be between $135 million and $270 million. This trial revealed that Infowars, his primary company averaged $53.2 million in annual gross revenue between 2015 and 2022. A jury ordered him to pay $49 million to his victims. In October 2022, another jury in Connecticut ruled that Jones must pay $965 million in defamation damages to Sandy Hook shooting victims. A month later, a judge increased the damages to $1.3 billion, and after a third trial, the total judgment amounted to $1.5 billion. These cases stemmed from Jones repeatedly spreading false claims about the Sandy Hook shooting, which the jury found he used to drive website traffic and increase merchandise sales. Jones was also ordered to cover the plaintiff's attorney's fees.

InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court during his trial/Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Alex Jones' controversies

Alex Jones is known for his controversial beliefs, including conspiracy theories about major events and political figures. He has been accused of sexual harassment and discriminatory behavior by former employees. In response, several online platforms took action, removing his content due to policy violations, hate speech, and harassment concerns. This led to bans on platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and more.

Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court during his trial/ Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Alex Jones resides in a luxurious mansion situated in a gated community in Austin, Texas with an estimated value ranging from $2 to $2.5 million. Reports suggest that Jones also possesses four other properties in Texas, effectively elevating his real estate holdings to an approximate total worth of $7.5 million.

Alex Jones was born on February 11, 1974, in Dallas, Texas, and spent his formative years in the suburb of Rockwall before relocating to Austin. His father worked as a dentist, and his mother was a homemaker. After completing his high school education at Anderson High School in Austin in 1993, Jones enrolled in Austin Community College, although he eventually decided to drop out.

Alex Jones was married to Kelly Jones from 2007 to 2015, and they have three children. Kelly Jones was later awarded full custody due to concerns about Alex Jones' behavior. In 2017, he married Erika Wulff, and they have a child together. His son, Rex Jones, has worked for InfoWars. In 2020, Alex Jones was arrested and charged with drunk driving, a class B misdemeanor, in Texas. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Why was Jones ordered by a Texas jury to pay more than $45 million?

Jones was ordered to pay more than $45 million to the parents of one of the victims of the 2012 school shooting that killed 20 children and six adults as a result of a legal judgment in a civil lawsuit filed by the victim's parents.

How many kids does Alex Jones have?

Alex Jones has 3 children.

Has Alex Jones been banned from social media?

Yes, he has been previously banned from Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and more due to allegations of policy violations against his content.

