What Is Former US Vice President and Climate Activist Al Gore's Net Worth?

Name Al Gore Net worth $330 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Business ventures, events, shares DOB 31 March 1948 Age 75 years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Former Vice President, author, entrepreneur

Former senator, US Vice President, environmental activist and entrepreneur Al Gore has an estimated net worth of $330 million, according to Daily Mail UK. Gore served as the Vice President under Bill Clinton from January 1993 to January 2001. After leaving office and his unsuccessful campaign against George W. Bush in 2000, he became an outspoken climate activist. In 2007, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace for his efforts to raise awareness about global warming.

Al Gore speaks at the 2014 Aspen Ideas Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Leigh Vogel

Gore earned most of his fortune decades after leaving the White House. When he was the Vice President in 2000, Gore's net worth ranged between $1.4 and $2.5 million, Celebrity Net Worth reports citing financial disclosures.

In 1976, Gore was elected to the US Senate and he ran for President in 1988. However, he received only 10% of the popular vote in the New York Primary and dropped out of the race. In 1992, he became Bill Clinton's running mate and after winning the election, he became the 45th vice president of the United States. In 2000, he ran for president a second time, becoming the Democratic nominee. But he lost against George W. Bush in a controversial election.

Bill Clinton and Al Gore | Getty Images | Photo by Cynthia Johnson

In 2006, Al Gore released the environmentalist documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” which was based on a novel Gore had written earlier. The film made a huge impact on the global environmentalist movement and won an Academy Award for Best Documentary. He released a sequel called “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”, in 2017.

After the release of “An Inconvenient Truth”, Al Gore went on to establish the cable news network called ‘Current TV’. Despite the network’s gradual decline, Gore was reportedly taking home a salary of $1.2 million per year plus bonuses. The network was bought by Al Jazeera for $500 million in 2012, and with a stake of 20%, Gore netted about $100 million in pretax profits, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Gore has served on the Board of Directors for Apple Inc. since 2003 and he is currently one of the nine board members. He earns a salary of $377,000 per year for his role and at one point, his position allowed him to gain about 100,000 shares of the company. At the time of his joining, the shares were worth $7.5 each but they eventually rose to $400 each. In 2013, he sold 59,000 shares of the company for a windfall of $30 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

After the death of Gore’s father, he inherited several shares of the Occidental Petroleum Corp. which had an estimated value of between $500,000 and $1 million.

Four years after losing to George W Bush in 2000, Gore set up Generation Investment Management (GIM) with former Goldman Sachs Managing Director David W. Blood. From the company, Gore collects $2 million in monthly salary, according to Daily Mail UK. The firm backs companies that are making strides toward going green. GIM generated over $218 million between 2008 and 2011, and the profits were split between the 26 partners including Gore, who is estimated to have a bigger share being the founding member. The firm is now worth around $36 billion.

Gore embarked on a speaking tour after the success of his documentary. He charges over $200,000 for a single speaking event, as per Daily Mail. He is also a partner in the venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, heading its climate change solutions group.

Al Gore speaks at the 2014 Aspen Ideas Festival at the Aspen Institute | Getty Images | Photo by Leigh Vogel

Gore along with his wife Tipper owns at least $25 million worth of real estate assets, as per Celebrity Net Worth. One of his most notable purchases was an ocean-view estate in Montecito, California which he bought for $8.9 million in 2010. The property is now estimated to be worth $15 million. The property was at the center of controversy as it was found to be heavily energy-consuming and not environmentally friendly. The gated villa features a pool, spa, and over 6,500 square feet of living space.

Albert Arnold Gore Jr. married Tipper in 1970 and they always appeared as a happily married couple in the media. The couple has four children Karenna, Kristin, Sarah, and Albert III. In 2010, it was widely reported that the Gores had amicably split in 2010 in what was called a ‘gray divorce’ by Forbes.

Al Gore & Tipper Gore on floor during Democratic Natl. Convention | Getty Images | Photo by James Keyser

2007 Winner Nobel Peace Prize along with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) for raising awareness about man-made climate change

2007 International Emmy Awards: Winner Founders Award

2009 Image Awards (NAACP): Special Award

2017 Gotham Awards: Tribute Award

2007 Academy Award: Best Documentary For “An Inconvenient Truth”

2009 Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for An Inconvenient Truth:

How old is Al Gore?

Al Gore is 75 years old.

What does Al Gore do for a living now?

Al Gore is a partner in the venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, where he heads its climate change solutions group.

What is Al Gore’s net worth?

Al Gore has an estimated net worth of $330 million as of 2023, according to Daily Mail UK.

