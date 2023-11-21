What Is 'What I Like About You' Star Nick Zano's Net Worth?

Name Nick Zano Net Worth $3 Million Sources of Income Acting, Producing Gender Male Date of Birth March 8, 1978 Age 45 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Producer

The celebrated actor and producer Nick Zano is best known for playing Vince in the WB television series, "What I Like About You." He is also known for hosting the MTV TV series called "Movie House" and worked as an MTV news correspondent. He also had recurring roles in the series, "7th Heaven" which came in 2007. He was also seen as Pete on "Happy Endings" and Johnny on "2 Broke Girls". The American actor's net worth is somewhere around $3 million as of 2023.

Zano has been acting in TV shows and movies for a long time and most of his wealth is attributed to his work in showbiz. After graduating from high school, he moved to Hanover Pennsylvania, and landed a job developing films and television projects. He also served as the associate producer for Living Position which was a World AIDS Day special hosted by Lou Diamond Phillips.

Nick Zano was selling shoes at a trendy Los Angeles Boutique when a customer, who was also an employee at the MTV spotted him. This led to his new hosting job at the MTV News' Movie House. After a few years, he landed his breakthrough role as Vince in The WB's "What I Like About You" which starred Amanda Bynes and Jennie Garth.

Zano was later seen in the romantic comedy titled, "My Sexiest Year." He was also seen in MGM's teen comedy film "College" where he starred opposite Drake Bell. Zano also appeared in "Beverly Hills Chihuahua" and "Joy Ride 2: Dead Ahead" in the year 2007.

In 2011, he landed a recurring role on "2 Broke Girls" where he was seen as Johnny, who was a graffiti artist who regularly flirts with Max played by Kat Dennings. In 2012, he was seen as the billionaire who goes into business with Annie in the CW series, "90210."

Zano also appeared on "Mom" in the year 2013 as the main character's boyfriend in two episodes. He signed on to play the main lead in Liz Feldman and Ellen DeGeneres' NBC comedy pilot "One Big Happy" which centered on Lizzy.

Zano was seen as Dr. Nate Heywood, a historian whose grandfather was the hero known as Commander Steel in the CW series "DC's Legends of Tomorrow".

Nick Zano was born on March 8, 1978, in Nutley, New Jersey. His family moved to Florida when he was just a kid. He attended the Wellington High School where he was extremely active in the drama and television societies.

Zano has been in a long-term relationship with actress Leah Renee Cudmore. The two welcomed their son in 2016 and their daughter in 2018.

Zano and his partner, Leah Renee bought the house in the private lane in the mountains of Calabasas and Malibu. They reportedly bought the house for around $1.6 million. The house sits on a 2,200 square feet area and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

