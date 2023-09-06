Name Aaron Judge Net Worth $50 Million Salary $40 Million per year Gender Male DOB Apr 26, 1992 Age 31 years old Nationality United States Of America Profession Baseball Player

Aaron Judge, the American baseball pro who became the youngest to reach 250 tuns in the Major League, boasts of a $50 million net worth. On October 4, 2022, he achieved a historic milestone by surpassing Roger Maris' long-standing American League single-season home run record with his 62nd homer against the Texas Rangers. Judge, a right-handed outfielder, excels both in batting and pitching.

In 2022, he went on to break the AL single-season home run record, setting himself up as a free agent coming off one of the greatest baseball seasons in history.

What are Aaron Judge's sources of income?

Upon joining the Yankees in 2013, Aaron signed a one-year contract worth $1.8 million to join the organization. Over the subsequent years, his contracts included one-year deals ranging from $500,000 to $620,000 per year in the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons. Prior to the 2020 season, he inked a one-year contract worth $8.5 million, followed by a one-year deal for $10.175 million in 2021. For the 2022 season, he signed another one-year deal, this time for $19 million.

Aaron Judge's Salary

Between 2016 and 2022, Aaron earned a staggering $40 million in MLB salary alone. Before the 2022 season began, Aaron received a tempting offer from the Yankees for a seven-year, $213.5 million extension, which he turned down, and opted for a one-year $19 million contract.

On December 7, 2022, Aaron Judge signed a game-changing nine-year, $360 million contract with the New York Yankees, which boosted his earnings by an astounding $146.5 million. The contract translates to an average annual salary of $40 million, and it ranked as the third-largest package in sporting history, based on average annual salary. It is right behind Patrick Mahomes' $42 million with the Kansas City Chiefs and Lionel Messi's $168 million with Barcelona.

Image Source: Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hits a home run against the Detroit Tigers / Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Aaron Judge’s investments

As an entrepreneur in 2022, Aaron Judge made an investment in Adrenaline Shoc, a company specializing in sugar-free energy drinks. His investment was part of the company's series-B funding round, which has successfully raised up to $29 million to date.

Aaron Judge’s endorsement deals

Aaron Judge's endorsement portfolio boasts an impressive seventeen brands and his status as a Yankees icon catapults his popularity. His current endorsements include Hulu, Adidas, Pepsi, Jersey Mike's, JBL, Oakley, Bloomingdale's, Esurance, T-Mobile, Fanatics, FanJolt, WIN Reality, Topps, Franklin, Sorare MLB, Waiakea, and A SHOC Energy.

Smashing past home run records

During the 2022 season, Aaron achieved widespread recognition by smashing 62 home runs, surpassing Roger Maris' previous record of 61.

Image Source: Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians/ Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Aaron Judge's real estate and other assets

Aaron Judge made a significant real estate move in New York, purchasing a lavish $40 million, 7000-square-foot penthouse at Cortland, 555 West 22nd Street in Chelsea. Prior to this purchase, Judge was residing in a pricey and luxurious apartment in Murray Hill.

Aaron Judge's car collection boasts of five high-end luxury vehicles:

Hennessy Venom F5 - Valued at an impressive $2.1 million.

Audi RS Q8 - Worth $110,000.

Audi A7 - Priced at around $69,200.

Cadillac CTS-V - With an estimated price tag of about $87,990.

Mercedes-Benz GLE63 - Costing around $116,000

Image Source: Aaron Judge looks on during the Women’s Singles Fourth Round / Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images



Personal life

Aaron Judge, born in Linden, California in April 1992, was adopted just a day after his birth and has never had the opportunity to meet his biological parents. He also has an older brother named John, who, like Aaron, was also adopted. In his formative years, Aaron developed a fondness for the San Francisco Giants, nurturing a passion for the team. In December 2021, Aaron Judge exchanged vows with his girlfriend, Samantha Bracksieck.

FAQs

Did Aaron Judge turn down $400 million?

Aaron Judge turned down a $400 million contract from the San Francisco Giants in 2022 and continued on with the Yankees.

How much does Aaron Judge earn?

Aaron Judge signed a $360 million contract with the Yankees which ensures a yearly salary of $40 million.

How long is Aaron Judge’s contract?

Aaron Judge signed a nine-year contract with the Yankees in 2023 and it will last until 2031.

