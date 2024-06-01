Woman Reveals How a Weekly Finance Date Can Help People Get Rich; Netizens Agree and Seek Her Advice

In her 20s Haider was scared of facing her financial reality and getting into the details of budgeting, investing, and more.

Personal finance can be hard, especially for those who have just started getting their paychecks. While most opt for the “ostrich approach” and try to ignore their day-to-day financial reality, one TikTok creator suggests that it isn’t the way to go. Siff Haider (@siffhaider) shared a hack that could help everyone manage finances better. Describing a “Weekly Finance Day,” Haider explained how people can escape the ostrich syndrome and set out to become rich.

In the video, viewed over 431,000 times, Haider explains the importance of having “finance dates with yourself.” Sharing her example, Haider said in her 20s she was scared of facing her financial reality and getting into the details of budgeting, investing, and more, as she was highly unaware of things.

Haider says that if people want to be rich, they need to start having weekly finance dates with themselves. She then explains that it could be ideally done on the day people get paid or the first Sunday after that. Haider recommends making the weekly finance day a date. “Light up a candle, get your favorite drink and music,” she says in the video. She explains that this would possibly make it less scary for people.

On the weekly finance day, the creator says that everyone needs to open all of their bank accounts, credit card balances, and everything in one place to take a look at what’s happening. She recommends going into the granular details to find out where the money is going. Sharing her example, Haider says that on such days she likes to allocate her income for various purposes. She first pays herself by putting a chunk towards investing and savings after which she makes a budget for her expenses.

Towards the end, Haider recommends some good personal finance podcasts and self-help books that can equip people with the knowledge to manage their finances better. She recommended the book “I Will Teach You to Be Rich” by Ramit Sethi for beginners and the book “The Psychology of Money” by Morgan Housel for people who are a bit advanced. Haider says that this one weekly activity can help people in the long term as they would do and learn and be conscious about their financial well-being.

Even viewers of Haider agreed to her opinion with many sharing their stories on how they overcame their fear. “Every Monday and it’s taken the scariest about my finances away, I know exactly what’s happening," wrote user @blushandairplanes.

Some viewers took things a step further by modifying their plans for themselves, to figure out what works for them. “Doing it twice a month is very important to take responsibility and know the expenses. That's how it is working for me,” wrote user @iiw390.

Meanwhile, some users even cleared up their doubts about the method and how they can use it better.

One user @sincerelyaqsa asked, Do you have a spreadsheet/budgeting sheet you recommend to use?” Haider answered the question and recommended Ramit Sethi’s book to the user.

