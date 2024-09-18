ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Arkansas woman places her lottery ticket under pillow for good luck, wakes up $2 million richer

The Arkansas woman said that the trick helped her win a lottery prize twice.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Representative image from Getty Images | Westend61
Representative image from Getty Images | Westend61

In a fairytale story, a woman who placed her lottery ticket under her pillow like children do with their milk teeth, won a $2 million prize. The superstitious winner who chose to be anonymous said that it was a tried and tested trick that helped her win the lottery before. This time, she didn't just win the lottery her prize was also doubled by the Power Play Multiplier. 

"I can't believe this," she told the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. "Little old me. Your new millionaire, right here," she added. 

 

After one of her daughters offered her money to play the lottery, the lucky woman from Maumelle purchased her ticket at a Circle K Store in Maumelle for the December 13, 2023, drawing.  She spent a total of $15 on the tickets and opted for the Power Play option too as she was a big fan of Powerball and the Mega Millions lottery. 

On top of that, she was pretty confident about her trick as well. "I said I was going to win big," she told the Arkansas Lottery. She said that her trick of keeping the ticket under her pillow had brought her good luck previously when she won $100,000. That night, the numbers 3,8,41, 46, 64, and Powerball 18 were drawn. 

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Jake Charles
Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Jake Charles

The woman woke up the next morning and realized she had become a millionaire. She matched all five of the numbers but missed out on the Powerball 18. Thus she won the $1 million prize which was doubled to $2 million by the 2X Power Play multiplier. Had she matched the Powerball 18 as well, she would have hit the jackpot to win a whopping $504.1 million.

She told the lottery officials that at first she had no idea how much she had won. She called up her daughter who told her that the winnings could be anywhere between $100,000 and $1 million, as she did not want to reveal the exact amount until they met in person.

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by dylan nolte
Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by dylan nolte

After learning she had become a millionaire, she shared that she called up her other children to celebrate the "miracle" with them. The Circle K store that sold her the ticket also received a $20,000 bonus (1% of the prize). 

The superstitious winner claimed her prize at the Little Rock Claim Center and told the lottery that she intended to move into a new home. She added that she has no plans of giving up playing the lottery and is determined to hit the jackpot next time.

Powerball tickets await players at Cumberland Farms | Getty Images | Photo by William Thomas Cain
Powerball tickets await players at Cumberland Farms | Getty Images | Photo by William Thomas Cain

This month, the jackpot for the September 14, Power Ball drawing stands at $152 million. The highest amount for the jackpot this year rose to $1.23 billion earlier in April. However, there were no winners to claim the prize that could have been a lump amount of $452.3 million after taxes. 

One of the biggest winners of the year bagged the $810 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday. The unidentified winner matched all five white ball numbers and the golden Mega Ball, to get the option of taking $409.3 million (after taxes) home, as per the lottery.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Arkansas woman places her lottery ticket under pillow for good luck, wakes up $2 million richer
ECONOMY & WORK
Arkansas woman places her lottery ticket under pillow for good luck, wakes up $2 million richer
The Arkansas woman said that the trick helped her win a lottery prize twice.
4 hours ago
Wheel of Fortune player misspells ‘Achilles’ and loses $1 million despite solving the puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
Wheel of Fortune player misspells ‘Achilles’ and loses $1 million despite solving the puzzle
The freshman lost it all when he had to pronounce "Mythological Hero Achilles".
8 hours ago
California man buys a private island for $31,000 because it's cheaper than a house deposit in US
ECONOMY & WORK
California man buys a private island for $31,000 because it's cheaper than a house deposit in US
This was less than the median down-payment of $34,000 that Americans paid last year.
1 day ago
Guy invested $24 on Bitcoin in 2009 and forgot about it. Years later, he came back to a massive fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy invested $24 on Bitcoin in 2009 and forgot about it. Years later, he came back to a massive fortune
Since Bitcoins were stored in digital wallets, for the next whole day, Koch frantically searched for the password to his wallet. 
2 days ago
This 1950s mortgage receipt reveals home payments were cheaper than ordering DoorDash today
ECONOMY & WORK
This 1950s mortgage receipt reveals home payments were cheaper than ordering DoorDash today
Amid high interest rates and ballooning monthly mortgages, a photo of a mortgage payment slip from 1952 has baffled people.
2 days ago
Balenciaga is selling a towel skirt for $925 but it is IKEA's cheeky response that stole the show
ECONOMY & WORK
Balenciaga is selling a towel skirt for $925 but it is IKEA's cheeky response that stole the show
Ikea’s campaign showcased the towel's versatility and took a dig at high fashion by offering the product for much lower.
2 days ago
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and internet is in shock
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and internet is in shock
"Wow spending $109 at Albertsons just for a couple of basics is brutal"
2 days ago
US government spent almost $52 million on a road in North Carolina that doesn't lead anywhere
ECONOMY & WORK
US government spent almost $52 million on a road in North Carolina that doesn't lead anywhere
The six mile stretch nicknamed "Road to Nowhere" now sits as a popular tourist destination.
3 days ago
Couple lands $4,000 Caesar's Palace penthouse room for just $47 after a surprise upgrade
ECONOMY & WORK
Couple lands $4,000 Caesar's Palace penthouse room for just $47 after a surprise upgrade
The creator couple, who booked the room at Caesar’s Palace, claimed they were accidentally upgraded.
4 days ago
Taco Bell customer who found a 2012 receipt recalls the good times when two beefy burritos cost $2.59
ECONOMY & WORK
Taco Bell customer who found a 2012 receipt recalls the good times when two beefy burritos cost $2.59
Viewers were shocked to see the price difference between now and back then.
5 days ago
Diner notices an 'absurd' 5% waiter health insurance fee on food bill — and even had to pay tax on it
ECONOMY & WORK
Diner notices an 'absurd' 5% waiter health insurance fee on food bill — and even had to pay tax on it
"These companies are desperate to make you blame the employee for the extra cost instead of them accepting a slightly lower profit margin."
6 days ago
Model shares sneaky way she avoids paying on first date and says all women should follow her trick
ECONOMY & WORK
Model shares sneaky way she avoids paying on first date and says all women should follow her trick
"This is one of the best tips I can give as it has always worked for me," she said.
7 days ago
Guy who lost hard disk containing $482 million bitcoin fortune has a new solution to find it
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy who lost hard disk containing $482 million bitcoin fortune has a new solution to find it
The man accidentally threw away the disk that had the Bitcoin, now worth roughly $482.1 million, in 2013.
7 days ago
Could the $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here’s how to find out
ECONOMY & WORK
Could the $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here’s how to find out
You need to look for the series date located on the right of the photograph of George Washington.
7 days ago
Woman thrifts $2 necklace that resembled a Tide pod — later finds out real value of the rare art piece
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman thrifts $2 necklace that resembled a Tide pod — later finds out real value of the rare art piece
The $1.99 necklace turned out to be a piece of art from Aaronel deRoy Gruber.
Sep 10, 2024
Customer mistakenly fined $43 for visiting a supermarket twice in a day due to her parking ticket
ECONOMY & WORK
Customer mistakenly fined $43 for visiting a supermarket twice in a day due to her parking ticket
“It’s bonkers, and trying to prove where we were is quite hard," she said.
Sep 9, 2024
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
ECONOMY & WORK
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
Winfrey assures him that it isn't too expensive saying that it costs only about "a hundred something" dollars.
Sep 9, 2024
Woman explains how middle class families can’t save money anymore as 'something always comes up'
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman explains how middle class families can’t save money anymore as 'something always comes up'
While the creator shared anecdotes from her life, research also supports her claim.
Sep 8, 2024
Tenant taken by surprise after old landlord sent him a $2,500 check as a 'share' from selling home
ECONOMY & WORK
Tenant taken by surprise after old landlord sent him a $2,500 check as a 'share' from selling home
Chris Robarge went viral for sharing a heartwarming story of his anonymous landlord.
Sep 8, 2024
How a mystery trader with an algorithm caused $1 trillion US stock market crash from his bedroom
ECONOMY & WORK
How a mystery trader with an algorithm caused $1 trillion US stock market crash from his bedroom
Navinder Singh Sarao, who was nicknamed the 'Hound of Hounslow', was accused of 'spoofing' the market.
Sep 8, 2024