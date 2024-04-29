Woman Shares Unpleasant Food Delivery Story Where Dasher Allegedly Eats Her Burger

The customer claimed that deliver person even blocked her number to escape.

Food delivery services like Doordash have become massively popular across America. As per a report from Restaurant Drive, nearly half of all Americans are dependent on food deliveries. However, as per reports on social media, third-party food deliveries often go wrong all because of disgruntled employees. One such incident happened with a Claire’s worker when they ordered burgers from DoorDash only to find out that the dasher ate some of their food.

In the video which is now going viral, the worker who goes by @lilmissscary on TikTok shares the story of her bad delivery experience. The worker says that it was her last day at the store so one of her co-managers asked for a parting treat. Since they could not leave work and get food, they ordered burgers from Freddy’s via DoorDash. She then explained that they spent over $40 on burgers as DoorDash was expensive.

She then explained that she placed the order at 1:22 pm, and the app told her that the pick-up was done at 1:33 pm. However, the order reached her around 2:44 pm nearly an hour and a half late. The worker explained that there was no way it could take so much time and suspected something was wrong. However, since the delivery person was very nice, she said she did tip him $7.

However, when she went to warm up the food, she found out that one of the cheeseburgers was missing from her order. “We spent $40 on food and didn’t even get all of our food,” @lilmissscary says, visibly upset. She says she reported the incident to DoorDash who gave her a mere platform credit of $3. Not happy with this, she went on to call the restaurant to check. The restaurant said all of the items were handed to the person and they would give her a free meal if she could pick it up.

Unable to do so, the worker called the delivery person to see if he could do something. Unfortunately, the call went straight to voicemail. “So either he blocked my number or that number was f****** fake,” @lilmissscary says.

On the advice of the restaurant worker, @lilmissscary called DoorDash again and managed to get another dasher reassigned. The restaurant worker also told her that she could get a free meal anytime she visited. For this, she left a pleasant Google review for the restaurant worker, and at the end she said that the moral of the story is don’t DoorDash, it is terrible.

Several viewers in the comments related to the creator’s situation and shared their own stories of missing food. One user (@mimmithekittykat) said they once ordered a chicken sandwich, fries, and a drink from Chick-fil-A via DoorDash but found their fries to be missing. So, they ordered fries and a shake again and this time their shake was missing. “Never used DoorDash again,” the user wrote.

Meanwhile, several others shared tips on how to get fair compensation when such things happen on DoorDash. One user (@marisa307979) said that customers should never accept the first refund or credit they are offered. The user said DoorDash always gives more once the issue is escalated.

