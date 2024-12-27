AirBnb guest leaves rental after finding a creepy Scrabble message on the fridge: "That's weird..."

The internet is filled with interesting Airbnb stories and some of them are straight out of a horror film. One such harrowing experience was shared by TikTok creator Emily also known as @emilypfaithpresents. The Airbnb guest recently claimed that possible paranormal forces forced her out of a property.

Representative image of a room (Image Source: Pexels/Photo by Pixabay)

Emily's story started with a video of her lying on the bed of a Hilton hotel. In the video, the overlay text read, “I’m not just at a Hilton because I want to be… I’m at a Hilton because when we got back to our Airbnb from dinner ‘get out’ was written in scrabble letters on our fridge.”

The post went viral with a million views and Hilton's official handle jumped on the bandwagon asking for a video. Emily obliged the request to share the story of how she ended up fleeing an Airbnb. In the video titled, “nightmare Airbnb storytime," Emily shared the entire story. The creator said that the Airbnb they chose in Salt Lake City, was a little shady but they decided to overlook some things, like the cat pee smell they got after arriving.

She further explained that they weren't alone in the property as the groundskeepers for the rental lived in a basement area around the corner. “We’re kinda like, ‘That’s weird. … The vibes are off," she said in the video.

Screenshots showing Emily telling the story (Image source: TikTok/@emilypfaithpresents)

Despite the house being a little dirty, Emily and her two friends didn’t think too much of it. However, when they checked the reviews they realized that a few women who stayed alone in the house said they too felt a little “weird.” Nevertheless, they decided to stay and went out for dinner. When they returned, the first problem popped up. They couldn't turn on the lights of the house anymore. “We’re doing this weird, like, gaslighting ourselves kind of thing,” she added, mentioning that her group was discussing whether they turned off the lights before or had ever turned them on in the first place," she said.

Since it was alarming, they speculated something was up. She said that she even turned to her friends saying, “Do not shut that door. I have seen way too many horror movies.Do not shut that door.”

Screenshot showing Emily talking about the lights (Image source: TikTok/@emilypfaithpresents)

Emily added that the groundskeepers next door also had access to the keypad lock, so they weren't feeling safe anymore. They still shook off the eerie feeling after some lights turned on, after which they changed into their night clothes. That's when things got weird beyond reason.

“All of a sudden, we feel this like thump from the basement on the floorboards, so we’re freaking out again,” Emily said. Once they got ready for bed, the most terrifying thing happened. "And then all of a sudden, I hear my friend go, ‘Guys, who did this?’” she said.

Emily explained that the fridge at the property had a magnetic Scrabble which they all saw before. This time, the pieces were arranged to read "GET OUT."

Screenshot showing Emily talking about the Scrabble board message (Image source:TikTok/@emilypfaithpresents)

"We’ve been freaking out. Tell us right now who did it," her friend asked thinking it was one of the girls who did it. When nobody confessed, Emily's flight response kicked in and they decided it was time to leave. "That’s what the message says. I’m gonna listen to it," she said. Emily said that she began calling all the hotels nearby to find a place at short notice. Finally one of the hotels connected them to the Hilton Hotel which had a room available.

However, she told viewers that driving to the hotel was the most terrifying part. “When we’re driving to the hotel, we stop at a red light, and there is a sign that says ‘Get Out Gym'," she said. Shocked by the sign, she knew they had to get out of there ASAP.

Screenshots showing Emily talking about her flight response (Image source: TikTok/@emilypfaithpresents)

Ghost, Prank, or Angry Neighbor?

Emily added that they didn't reach out to the owners of the property but they filed a complaint with Airbnb. The company acknowledged their concern and paid for the hotel, as compensation.

“Do you think it was a prank? Do you think it was a ghost? Do you think it actually was there before? Do you think there was somebody being held captive in the basement?" Emily asked in the end.

Screenshots showing Emily asking her viewers about the incident (Image source: TikTok/@emilypfaithpresents)

In the comments, many suspected that it was a scam and the owners might have been responsible. "I think it’s a scam they have you book and then creep you out so you don’t stay there and maybe usually collect money if people don’t complain. That’s my thought," suggested @brindlesfromthetok.

Screenshot of a comment suspecting the owners (Image source: TikTok/@emilypfaithpresents)

Some even suspected her intuitive friend. "I think the friend that was wigged to begin with may have done it to strengthen their case. But the lights not working at the entrance would have tipped into agreeing with the intuitive friend," @aerorad commented.

