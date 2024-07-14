Woman claims cruise line dropped her bag in ocean and left it there

Lindsey said that the bag which was lost had all the essential items she needed for her travel.

A slew of horror travel stories have emerged this summer. From airlines shredding passenger’s luggage to people getting stranded amid a hurricane, a lot has happened. However, the horrors don’t seem to stop. In a recent viral video, a woman traveling on a cruise claimed that the cruise liner dropped her luggage in the ocean and left it there. The outraged cruise passenger, Lindsey Hargesheimer (@throughlindsdeyslens), took to TikTok to share her grievance through a detailed video.

The professional photographer broke into tears multiple times explaining her situation. Lindsey said that the bag which was lost had all the essential items she needed for traveling. "Celebrity Cruise Line lost my bag in the ocean and didn’t tell me," she claimed at the start. Lindsey said that after boarding the cruise and checking in, she discovered that the bag was missing. She enquired with the staff but no one gave her a definitive answer. She had an Airtag in the bag which had stopped working.

The next day, she received a call from an Amsterdam number. Lindsey says that the moment she saw where the number was from, she knew something bad had happened. The caller was a worker at the Amsterdam port, who told Lindsey that they had just fished her bag out of the canal. The worker said they got her number from the luggage tag which had all her contact details.

This confirmed that her bag was indeed dropped in the ocean. "No one saw it. No one reported that it was gone," the TikToker said as she tears rolled down her cheeks. She says if the port worker hadn’t found her bag, nobody would have known what went down.

Lindsey’s frustrations were compounded by the unhelpful staff. She said when she told them how someone from the Amsterdam port had found her luggage, they refused to believe her. "There's no way that happened,’” Lindsey recalled the staff saying. Moreover, the staff demanded proof, (a picture) that it was indeed her bag. "They called my phone number because my phone number is on my bag. What more confirmation do you need?" Lindsey recalled telling them.

She explained that she had to reiterate the same story to each staff member, every time she went to complain. She said the bag contained two weeks’ worth of her clothes, all her toiletries, all her medication, supplements, and some camera equipment and family jewelry. Thus, the creator was left with nothing on the two-day cruise journey.

Lindsey claimed that the cruise did not provide her any compensation or vouchers to survive onboard. In a follow-up video, she explained that the cruise finally acknowledged mishandling her luggage but they told her that she would have to retrieve it from Amsterdam herself. She wrote that it would take another 8 days for that and meanwhile, the cruise only gave her $400 in credit and two laundry vouchers.

The viewers were furious at the cruise liner for treating Lindsey that way. “this is THEIR fault. They need to fix it. That is infuriating and I'm so so sorry they won't do more for you,” wrote user @brunky.tunky.

Meanwhile, a former crew member gave her a possible solution to get appropriate compensation. “Past Celebrity crew member. Next time you go to guest services, ask to set up a meeting with the HOTEL DIRECTOR. Not the GSM, the HD. Highest of the high onboard to help in this situation!” suggested @lyndseyonland.

Celebrity Cruises dropped my bag in the OCEAN! This was filmed on July 5th, I posted as soon as I had service. More updates to come. Please tag @Celebrity Cruises @Royal Caribbean so they can finally take accountability for their actions. *disclaimer: I understand that being on this trip is a privilege and I'm very grateful that me and my family are safe.*

For more updates, vlogs, photography content, and more, follow Lindsey Hargesheimer (@throughlindsdeyslens) on TikTok.