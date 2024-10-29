ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Honest farmer on Shark Tank explains why he’ll never hike prices of his items — gets $150,000 deal

When told that his profit margins were low, the innovator said that he was selling the product to farmers.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot from "Shark Tank" showing Johnny Georges with the Tree T Pee product (Cover image source: YouTube/@CNBC Ambition)
Screenshot from "Shark Tank" showing Johnny Georges with the Tree T Pee product (Cover image source: YouTube/@CNBC Ambition)

"Shark Tank" is a show where innovative minds introduce game-changing products, but at the same time, their ideas need to be commercially viable for the sharks to invest in them. But a farmer named Johnny Georges, the inventor of  Tree T-Pee, tried to change their minds after pitching his water conservation product. While sharks loved his idea, his profit margins seemed too thin but Georges stunned them with his incredible humility. 

 

Looking Beyond Profits

Things got emotional when Georges, a resident of Arcadia, Florida, presented the Tree T-Pee, a water conservation device for farmers that he developed in collaboration with his late father in 1984.

Screen shot showing Johnny Georges with the Tree T Pee products (Image souce: YouTube/@CNBC Ambition)
Screen shot showing Johnny Georges with the Tree T Pee products (Image souce: YouTube/@CNBC Ambition)

Georges explained that they were looking for a better way to prepare orange trees for an impending frost. They wanted to look beyond the method of making a traditional bank of dirt around the tree's trunk every night. Hence, Rick decided to put cones around the trees instead, and Johnny took the idea forward by creating a system that irrigates the trees and keeps them at a healthy temperature.

The product hit the market in 1986, and Georges founded the parent company, GSI Supply, Inc., in 2005. He brought the Tree T-Pee to sharks Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, and special guest John Paul DeJoria, faced them with a smile, and said, "When good people come together great things can happen."

Screen shot showing the Tree T Pee in operation (Image souce: YouTube/@CNBC Ambition)
Screen shot showing the Tree T Pee in operation (Image souce: YouTube/@CNBC Ambition)

He pitched his product as a water-saving device that would lower a farmer's water requirement from 25,000 gallons per tree to only 800 gallons per tree. While the 'Sharks' loved Georges product and mission, they were a bit concerned with his profit margins. At the time, Georges was selling his product only to 42 nurseries in five counties of Florida and was making a single dollar profit on each Tree T-Pee sold.

Kevin O'Leary aka "Mr. Wonderful" was straightforward in telling Georges that the profit margins weren't enough to justify the $150,000 he was asking for. He believed that the item should be sold at a much higher price point than the current $4.50.

Screen shot showing Keving O'Leary talking to Georges (Image souce: YouTube/@CNBC Ambition)
Screen shot showing Keving O'Leary talking to Georges (Image souce: YouTube/@CNBC Ambition)

Georges explained that he was making the product for $2.95 and selling it for $4.50. His reasoning was simple, since he was working with farmers, he always wanted to "do the right thing". He shared that farmers typically purchase in bulk, which has allowed him to keep margins low. To this O'Leary said that there wasn't enough margin for him as a distributor and he needed to sell the product for at least $12. "But you're selling to farmers," Georges said. 

 

Finally, John Paul DeJoria recognized the work Georges was doing to help farmers. "Farmers are the cornerstone of America", Paul DeJoria said wondering how many of them couldn't spend $12 per T-Pee when ordering them for 10,000 trees. Thus, he offered the entrepreneur/farmer exactly what he was looking for, $150,000 for 20% of the business.

John Paul DeJoria at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball 2024 (Image source:Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Chrysalis)
John Paul DeJoria at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball 2024 (Image source:Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Chrysalis)

What Happened to Tree T-Pee After Shark Tank?

Soon after appearing on "Shark Tank, Georges started traveling the country, showing farmers how the Tree-T-Pee works. He even landed a deal with powerhouse retailer, The Home Depot to sell his products, ABC News reported

 

Most recently, House Digest reported that the company was still running successfully despite facing hardships during the Covid 19 pandemic. Speaking to the outlet, Georges shared that Tree T-Pee has expanded beyond the U.S. to Europe, Australia, and the Middle East as well, taking effective water conservation to farmers across the globe.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Missouri man who forgot his lunch at home goes out to buy food — and returned $3 million richer
ECONOMY & WORK
Missouri man who forgot his lunch at home goes out to buy food — and returned $3 million richer
The man's wife refused to believe him since she was used to him playing pranks on her.
1 hour ago
Honest farmer on Shark Tank explains why he’ll never hike prices of his items — gets $150,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Honest farmer on Shark Tank explains why he’ll never hike prices of his items — gets $150,000 deal
When told that his profit margins were low, the innovator said that he was selling the product to farmers.
2 hours ago
A couple made $20,000 in profit by reselling salt on Amazon — people are asking if it's even legal
ECONOMY & WORK
A couple made $20,000 in profit by reselling salt on Amazon — people are asking if it's even legal
The overlay text of the video reads, "Pov: you and your boyfriend accidentally make 20k+ profit reselling SALT on Amazon."
15 hours ago
Lottery winner bags a $36 million jackpot — then wakes up at 4:30 am and goes to work like any other day
ECONOMY & WORK
Lottery winner bags a $36 million jackpot — then wakes up at 4:30 am and goes to work like any other day
Although he does plan to take some me time, Richer has no intentions of retiring anytime soon even at 60.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on new car with the right answer. Audi gave her one anyway
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on new car with the right answer. Audi gave her one anyway
While Rubush had guessed the word within 10 seconds, the 4-5 second pause she took before saying "WORD" cost her dearly.
1 day ago
Shark Tank judges 'hated' this entrepreneur's idea. He still ended up with a $50,000 offer anyway
ECONOMY & WORK
Shark Tank judges 'hated' this entrepreneur's idea. He still ended up with a $50,000 offer anyway
Although the co-founder did walk away with an investment, O'Leary had some harsh words for him.
2 days ago
Mistreated shopper has Louis Vuitton staff count out $110,000 in cash — then decides not to buy a thing
ECONOMY & WORK
Mistreated shopper has Louis Vuitton staff count out $110,000 in cash — then decides not to buy a thing
The woman says that she went to the store and was treated dismissively by the staff.
2 days ago
Shopper returns couch to Costco after using it for 2 years — even gets full refund without receipt
COSTCO
Shopper returns couch to Costco after using it for 2 years — even gets full refund without receipt
The woman tested the limits of the retail club's return policy and came out successful.
2 days ago
He asked people to buy $1 of Bitcoin in 2013. Today, his net worth is the greatest 'I told you so' ever
ECONOMY & WORK
He asked people to buy $1 of Bitcoin in 2013. Today, his net worth is the greatest 'I told you so' ever
The crypto expert held thousands of Bitcoins and was among the first ones to advocate cryptocurrencies.
3 days ago
Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to put a price on items due to its massive historical importance
ECONOMY & WORK
Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to put a price on items due to its massive historical importance
The expert asked the seller to explain the story behind the memorabilia before making a rare decision.
4 days ago
Man with only $3 finds an ATM glitch that gave him millions in cash. Then, he did the right thing
ECONOMY & WORK
Man with only $3 finds an ATM glitch that gave him millions in cash. Then, he did the right thing
His girlfriend grew concerned about the amount of money he was spending.
4 days ago
Report finds Gen-Z college grads are misjudging their starting salaries — it's off by almost $30,000
ECONOMY & WORK
Report finds Gen-Z college grads are misjudging their starting salaries — it's off by almost $30,000
Hiring of college grads has also gone down by 6% and is set to drop further according to surveys.
5 days ago
5 insider secrets about Costco's free samples that you probably never knew about
COSTCO
5 insider secrets about Costco's free samples that you probably never knew about
There's also an ideal time to visit for those who want to try out the maximum number of samples.
5 days ago
Home Depot shopper says there’s a sneaky way to find 'penny deals' — but some remain skeptical
ECONOMY & WORK
Home Depot shopper says there’s a sneaky way to find 'penny deals' — but some remain skeptical
The creator explains that cracking product codes is the key to understanding the value of items.
6 days ago
Meet Adam Cohen, the 21-year-old entrepreneur who is revolutionizing AdTech with Stic
ECONOMY & WORK
Meet Adam Cohen, the 21-year-old entrepreneur who is revolutionizing AdTech with Stic
Adam Cohen has made a name for himself in the world of tech and advertising, proving that age is no barrier to innovation.
7 days ago
Grandparents spend $10,000 on Disney+ gift cards — thinking they were for the theme park
ECONOMY & WORK
Grandparents spend $10,000 on Disney+ gift cards — thinking they were for the theme park
The family had to spend hours sharing pictures of the gift cards to resolve the issue with Disney.
7 days ago
A 90-year-old was frustrated by AT&T's slow internet — he spent $10,000 to personally inform the CEO
ECONOMY & WORK
A 90-year-old was frustrated by AT&T's slow internet — he spent $10,000 to personally inform the CEO
Although he was praised, some people questioned the man's decision to spend $10,000 on the unusual ads.
7 days ago
A politician spent a whopping $1.1 million on his election campaign. He was the only one contesting.
ECONOMY & WORK
A politician spent a whopping $1.1 million on his election campaign. He was the only one contesting.
The politician even found a way to circumvent heavy US sanctions that prevented him from having a bank account.
Oct 21, 2024
Teacher with 60-hour work week quits her job. She now works at Costco and earns nearly 50% more
COSTCO
Teacher with 60-hour work week quits her job. She now works at Costco and earns nearly 50% more
The former teacher shared that she was making $47,000 in her final year of teaching, with a master's degree and 8 years of experience
Oct 20, 2024
Guy tries to encash a $386 billion check in the bank. Then, he told them about his lifelong dream
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy tries to encash a $386 billion check in the bank. Then, he told them about his lifelong dream
The bank refused to provide Waters with the funds, and when he was accused of fraud, he blamed everything on the seller of the check.
Oct 19, 2024