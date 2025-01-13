ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Honest Goodwill worker returns $42,000 she found in a sweater — Then, she got a surprise of her own

"Don't get me wrong, I'm human. Naturally, the thought crosses your mind," she said.
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Representational images showing a Goodwill store and a worker (Cover image sources: Getty Images | Spencer Platt and Stephen Ehlers / Contributor)
Representational images showing a Goodwill store and a worker (Cover image sources: Getty Images | Spencer Platt and Stephen Ehlers / Contributor)

An employee at a Goodwill store in Norman, Oklahoma, set an example when she came across a shocking find. Back in 2021, Adrea Lessing, who just started her role as a store associate found stacks of cash worth $42,000 while sorting through a box of donations. The employee overcame her human instincts and decided to report the find and return the money to the rightful owner. The heroic act grabbed widespread attention and earned the worker a well-deserved reward.

Screenshot from the Facebook Post | Facebook | Goodwill Central Oklahoma
Screenshot from the Facebook Post (Image source: Goodwill Central Oklahoma)

Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations at her Goodwill location to check for the quality of the items. She told KFOR that she had just worked for a month and a half but she had realized that a lot gets donated at the store. She said she was looking through the items to make sure the products were good, and there were no holes, tears, or rips.

Screenshot from the Facebook Post | Facebook | Goodwill Central Oklahoma
Screenshot from the Facebook Post of the store (Image source: Facebook | Goodwill Central Oklahoma)

While checking the items, she came across two sweaters wrapped together. At first, she thought there were books inside the sweaters but on looking closely, she realized it was something else.

“There was just stacks of just envelopes and it just contained $100 bills,” Lessing told the news outlet. She further explained that initially, she thought the bills were fake but later realized that they were real and amounted to a total of $42,000. "It was definitely shocking," she said while speaking to Good Morning America.

Screenshot from the Facebook post | Facebook | Goodwill Central Oklahoma
Screenshot of cash from the Facebook post (Image source: Facebook | Goodwill Central Oklahoma)

Finding money wasn't unusual for Lessing but this time the amount was just too big. She immediately alerted her supervisor and the staff used the documentation of the donation to track down the rightful owner of the money.

While Lessing made the decision to report the money and return it, she told GMA that she did get the human temptation to keep the money. "Don't get me wrong, I'm human. Naturally, the thought crosses your mind like 'I just found $42,000, I could get this, this, and this,'" she said.

A Goodwill representative told CNN that it was the largest amount of money found in any donation at the Oklahoma Goodwill, in its 85-year-long history. It was also one of the largest finds at any Goodwill location internationally.

However, being a good role model and setting an example for her 6-year-old daughter was more important for Lessing. She shared that she wanted to instill honesty and compassion for others in her daughter and she could only do so by doing the right things herself.

Goodwill commended Lessing for holding up the values of the company. Furthermore, the owner of the lost cash told Goodwill staff to give her $1,000 of the money to reward her actions.

Jim Priest, the CEO of Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma at the time, met with Lessing to present her the reward. "The actions of Andrea and our Goodwill organization are real-life examples of one of our core values: integrity," Priest said in a statement shared with Fox News.

 

Meanwhile, Lessing told GMA that she was surprised by the generosity of the owner. She said she only wanted to do the right thing and wasn't expecting a reward or to be on the news across the nation.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Honest Goodwill worker returns $42,000 she found in a sweater — Then, she got a surprise of her own
ECONOMY & WORK
Honest Goodwill worker returns $42,000 she found in a sweater — Then, she got a surprise of her own
"Don't get me wrong, I'm human. Naturally, the thought crosses your mind," she said.
2 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tries to flirt with a contestant — he was 'stumped' by her response
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tries to flirt with a contestant — he was 'stumped' by her response
The Family Feud host doesn't easily get flustered but it seems like he can't handle flirty responses.
1 day ago
How do cars make it onto ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set? Fans finally get a behind-the-scenes answer
ECONOMY & WORK
How do cars make it onto ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set? Fans finally get a behind-the-scenes answer
Cars are popular as prizes on several gameshows although contestants don't necessarily drive away in them.
1 day ago
If you find a $100 bill on your car windshield don't touch it and call the authorities right away
ECONOMY & WORK
If you find a $100 bill on your car windshield don't touch it and call the authorities right away
There are multiple theories about cash randomly tucked under wipers, but they are all based on assumptions.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a massive $500,000 deal to entrepreneur who had a simple oatmeal idea
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a massive $500,000 deal to entrepreneur who had a simple oatmeal idea
The entrepreneur's business model didn't tempt sharks as much as her oatmeal toppings.
2 days ago
Airbnb guest says host charged her $924 extra for using TV and Wi-Fi — and it only got weirder from there
ECONOMY & WORK
Airbnb guest says host charged her $924 extra for using TV and Wi-Fi — and it only got weirder from there
The guest found weird notes on the fridge, TV, washing machine and other spaces in the house.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offered $150,000 to a toy company founder. Then, his product went straight to Hollywood.
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offered $150,000 to a toy company founder. Then, his product went straight to Hollywood.
Ever since he got his six-figure deal on "Shark Tank", there has been no turning back.
3 days ago
Someone saved spare change for 80 long years — then they cashed them all in for a surprising fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone saved spare change for 80 long years — then they cashed them all in for a surprising fortune
While the man was hoping that he had amassed a small fortune, the total calculated by the machine was rather surprising.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller almost gave a 'heart attack' to expert after item gets a huge valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller almost gave a 'heart attack' to expert after item gets a huge valuation
After examining the stone cooler, the expert called it a "monumental piece of American stoneware".
5 days ago
Pat Sajak ‘robs’ Wheel of Fortune players on his final episode. He had something better for them
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak ‘robs’ Wheel of Fortune players on his final episode. He had something better for them
Sajak who cut a round to make up time for his farewell speech, made things sweeter for the contestants
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune’ viewers in disbelief after player misses out obvious answer with one letter left
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune’ viewers in disbelief after player misses out obvious answer with one letter left
There are plenty of wrong answers but some are completely unbelievable for hosts and audiences alike.
7 days ago
Subway worker exposes how their steak is prepared — and we can never recover from this
ECONOMY & WORK
Subway worker exposes how their steak is prepared — and we can never recover from this
Viewers labelled the meat used in the steak sandwiches as 'mystery meat'.
7 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls a woman 'gold digger.' Richard Branson was having none of it.
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls a woman 'gold digger.' Richard Branson was having none of it.
Cuban was backed by two others on the panel while others believed that she deserved to be on the show.
Jan 3, 2025
Expert issues warning about Fitbit and Apple Watches causing medical issues: "Putting us at risk..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert issues warning about Fitbit and Apple Watches causing medical issues: "Putting us at risk..."
In a viral video with over 1.3 million views, the creator talked about the dangerous levels of PFAS in smartwatches and fitness trackers.
Jan 3, 2025
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless' — what he got in return changed his life
ECONOMY & WORK
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless' — what he got in return changed his life
This happened when 42-year-old Matt Busbice left his house in a rush one morning after he heard a fire alarm.
Jan 3, 2025
Ohio teacher quits his beloved job after he found out working at Walmart paid him $12,000 more
WALMART
Ohio teacher quits his beloved job after he found out working at Walmart paid him $12,000 more
The former teacher says he doesn't need any more degrees to climb up the ladder at the company.
Jan 2, 2025
Retired nurse wins $3.8 million lottery — the first thing he bought was an item no one saw coming
ECONOMY & WORK
Retired nurse wins $3.8 million lottery — the first thing he bought was an item no one saw coming
The 68-year-old won $3.8 million of which he was able to take home close to $2 million after taxes.
Jan 1, 2025
'Family Feud' contestant confuses the show with 'Jeopardy' — Steve Harvey’s reaction says it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant confuses the show with 'Jeopardy' — Steve Harvey’s reaction says it all
It's not new for Harvey to come across answers which sound bizarre and at times even gross.
Jan 1, 2025
Guy finds and returns $4.8 million check to company — they thank him with 6 bags of gummies instead
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy finds and returns $4.8 million check to company — they thank him with 6 bags of gummies instead
Although Anouar received the package unexpectedly, he did feel that it wasn't much considering the amount on the check.
Jan 1, 2025
'Shark Tank' offers a $35,000 deal to 13-year-old girl with a ‘socks with pockets’ business idea
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a $35,000 deal to 13-year-old girl with a ‘socks with pockets’ business idea
What makes her story so intriguing is that she set up the entire business all by herself.
Dec 31, 2024