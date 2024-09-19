ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

His company accidentally paid him 330 times his salary due to HR error. He did what anyone would do

The man, who bagged over $180,000 due to an HR error, was told to return the money, but he had other plans.
UPDATED 52 MINUTES AGO
Credit: Getty Images - fizkes (Representative)
Credit: Getty Images - fizkes (Representative)

Getting a little extra on the payday is always great, especially for those who live paycheck to paycheck.  However, in 2022, one man in Chile received a bonus of a lifetime, which was about 330 times his salary. Turns out, it wasn't actually a bonus but a payroll error from HR, as per reports. Sadly, the poor worker was told to return the money, but he had other plans. 

Representative image | Pexels | Photo by Gustavo Fring
Representative image | Pexels | Photo by Gustavo Fring

The unnamed man worked at Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (Cial), a maker of cold cuts, as per Diario Financiero. The worker normally received a paycheck of roughly 500,000 Chilean pesos (about $555 at the time) which was directly deposited into his account by the company.

 

However, as per the Santiago-based newspaper, one lucky day the man got a check for a whopping 165,398,851 Chilean Pesos (about $183,593 at the time). The surprised worker did the right thing and notified the overpayment to his manager who discovered the HR error. 

The worker was promptly told to initiate a return and he promised to do that the next day. However, the man never reached the bank, prompting the company to launch a manhunt. When they finally got through, the worker made an excuse that he overslept and he would soon do the transfer, IOL reported. 

Days later, the man disappeared from the face of the Earth. After three days of relentless calls and messages, the company finally received an update. Cial got a message from a lawyer representing the worker, offering the resignation on his behalf.

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Nick Fewings
Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Nick Fewings

While the company didn't accept it, the man has been untraceable ever since. The company filed a complaint accusing the worker of misappropriation of funds, in hopes of recovering some of the amount. 

"He was informed and clarified that this money did not correspond to the payment of any service," the Chilean legal documents read, as per Diario Financiero.

Six months later, in December 2022, IOL shared an update that the man was still on the run and police had made no arrests so far. 

Getting surprise money is not that uncommon after all. Back in 2020, a firefighter from Indiana got a similar shock when he found about $8 million sitting in his bank account. Charles Calvin who was expecting a stimulus check of $1,700 from the Internal Revenue Service, could not believe his eyes when he checked his account balance. 

 

He asked his colleague, a fellow firefighter, to check it. “I ran the card again, and again for $8.2 million. I said Man, something is up with this,” he told NBC Chicago in an interview. He even asked the clerk at the gas station where the ATM was to check if something was wrong with the machine. 

However, Calvin wasn't as dubious as the Chilean man and he informed his bank soon after the error. He told WGN-TV that the money was gone soon after reporting the error. “You go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again,” he said. In the end, he was happy to get the amount of money that he was promised.

This article originally appeared on 7.27.23.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
His company accidentally paid him 330 times his salary due to HR error. He did what anyone would do
ECONOMY & WORK
His company accidentally paid him 330 times his salary due to HR error. He did what anyone would do
The man, who bagged over $180,000 due to an HR error, was told to return the money, but he had other plans.
3 hours ago
Richard Branson's lesson from his ‘most notable failure’ is one every underdog should hear
ECONOMY & WORK
Richard Branson's lesson from his ‘most notable failure’ is one every underdog should hear
The Virgin Group founder has seen incredible success and a fair share of failures as well.
3 hours ago
Arkansas woman places her lottery ticket under pillow for good luck, wakes up $2 million richer
ECONOMY & WORK
Arkansas woman places her lottery ticket under pillow for good luck, wakes up $2 million richer
The Arkansas woman said that the trick helped her win a lottery prize twice.
14 hours ago
Wheel of Fortune player misspells ‘Achilles’ and loses $1 million despite solving the puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
Wheel of Fortune player misspells ‘Achilles’ and loses $1 million despite solving the puzzle
The freshman lost it all when he had to pronounce "Mythological Hero Achilles".
18 hours ago
California man buys a private island for $31,000 because it's cheaper than a house deposit in US
ECONOMY & WORK
California man buys a private island for $31,000 because it's cheaper than a house deposit in US
This was less than the median down-payment of $34,000 that Americans paid last year.
1 day ago
Guy invested $24 on Bitcoin in 2009 and forgot about it. Years later, he came back to a massive fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy invested $24 on Bitcoin in 2009 and forgot about it. Years later, he came back to a massive fortune
Since Bitcoins were stored in digital wallets, for the next whole day, Koch frantically searched for the password to his wallet. 
2 days ago
This 1950s mortgage receipt reveals home payments were cheaper than ordering DoorDash today
ECONOMY & WORK
This 1950s mortgage receipt reveals home payments were cheaper than ordering DoorDash today
Amid high interest rates and ballooning monthly mortgages, a photo of a mortgage payment slip from 1952 has baffled people.
2 days ago
Balenciaga is selling a towel skirt for $925 but it is IKEA's cheeky response that stole the show
ECONOMY & WORK
Balenciaga is selling a towel skirt for $925 but it is IKEA's cheeky response that stole the show
Ikea’s campaign showcased the towel's versatility and took a dig at high fashion by offering the product for much lower.
2 days ago
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and internet is in shock
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and internet is in shock
"Wow spending $109 at Albertsons just for a couple of basics is brutal"
3 days ago
US government spent almost $52 million on a road in North Carolina that doesn't lead anywhere
ECONOMY & WORK
US government spent almost $52 million on a road in North Carolina that doesn't lead anywhere
The six mile stretch nicknamed "Road to Nowhere" now sits as a popular tourist destination.
3 days ago
Couple lands $4,000 Caesar's Palace penthouse room for just $47 after a surprise upgrade
ECONOMY & WORK
Couple lands $4,000 Caesar's Palace penthouse room for just $47 after a surprise upgrade
The creator couple, who booked the room at Caesar’s Palace, claimed they were accidentally upgraded.
4 days ago
Taco Bell customer who found a 2012 receipt recalls the good times when two beefy burritos cost $2.59
ECONOMY & WORK
Taco Bell customer who found a 2012 receipt recalls the good times when two beefy burritos cost $2.59
Viewers were shocked to see the price difference between now and back then.
5 days ago
Diner notices an 'absurd' 5% waiter health insurance fee on food bill — and even had to pay tax on it
ECONOMY & WORK
Diner notices an 'absurd' 5% waiter health insurance fee on food bill — and even had to pay tax on it
"These companies are desperate to make you blame the employee for the extra cost instead of them accepting a slightly lower profit margin."
6 days ago
Model shares sneaky way she avoids paying on first date and says all women should follow her trick
ECONOMY & WORK
Model shares sneaky way she avoids paying on first date and says all women should follow her trick
"This is one of the best tips I can give as it has always worked for me," she said.
7 days ago
Guy who lost hard disk containing $482 million bitcoin fortune has a new solution to find it
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy who lost hard disk containing $482 million bitcoin fortune has a new solution to find it
The man accidentally threw away the disk that had the Bitcoin, now worth roughly $482.1 million, in 2013.
Sep 11, 2024
Could the $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here’s how to find out
ECONOMY & WORK
Could the $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here’s how to find out
You need to look for the series date located on the right of the photograph of George Washington.
Sep 11, 2024
Woman thrifts $2 necklace that resembled a Tide pod — later finds out real value of the rare art piece
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman thrifts $2 necklace that resembled a Tide pod — later finds out real value of the rare art piece
The $1.99 necklace turned out to be a piece of art from Aaronel deRoy Gruber.
Sep 10, 2024
Customer mistakenly fined $43 for visiting a supermarket twice in a day due to her parking ticket
ECONOMY & WORK
Customer mistakenly fined $43 for visiting a supermarket twice in a day due to her parking ticket
“It’s bonkers, and trying to prove where we were is quite hard," she said.
Sep 9, 2024
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
ECONOMY & WORK
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
Winfrey assures him that it isn't too expensive saying that it costs only about "a hundred something" dollars.
Sep 9, 2024
Woman explains how middle class families can’t save money anymore as 'something always comes up'
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman explains how middle class families can’t save money anymore as 'something always comes up'
While the creator shared anecdotes from her life, research also supports her claim.
Sep 8, 2024