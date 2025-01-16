ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Someone gave ChatGPT $100 to 'make as much money as possible' — it went as expected

While some found the results astonishing, some expected exactly what happened.
UPDATED 28 MINUTES AGO
Representational image of an entrepreneur at work (Cover image source: Getty Images | PeopleImages)
Representational image of an entrepreneur at work (Cover image source: Getty Images | PeopleImages)

Since the release of OpenAi's ChatGPT, people have taken the chatbot on a ride across the universe. While some made ChatGPT to pass MBA exams, be a travel guide, or write code, one man truly pushed its limits last year. Tech enthusiast Jackson Greathouse Fall used ChatGPT to create a business with a $100 investment and run it with the tool's help. While the experiment went viral and captured widespread attention, it didn't seem to yield the expected results. 

Photo illustration of the home page for the OpenAI
Photo illustration of the home page for the OpenAI "ChatGPT" (Image source: Getty Images | Leon Neal)

Fall, who worked as a brand designer and writer, started the experiment by sharing the updates as the "HustleGPT" journey on X (formerly Twitter). He shared the detailed prompt that he initially gave ChatGPT. "You have $100, and your goal is to turn that into as much money as possible in the shortest time possible, without doing anything illegal," Fall wrote in the prompt.

 

In his post, he added that he would be serving as the "human liaison" in the experiment, doing whatever the AI chatbot instructed him to do. After some back and forth, ChatGPT gave Fall the idea of a business to make money and a step-by-step approach to doing it.

The business idea was for a company called "Green Gadget Guru" which sells eco-friendly gadgets and helps people live more sustainably. 

In the first step, ChatGPT suggested that Fall should buy a website domain name which would cost about $10, and a hosting plan which would be $5 per month. In the second step, the program suggested that he should use the remaining $85 for website and content design.

 

The chatbot instructed him to create an affiliate website that promotes products in exchange for sales commissions. The program then suggested the domain name GreenGadgetsGuru.com as it was cheaper to acquire.

The next step was to leverage social media and use advertising. Using DALL-E 2, Fall also created a logo for the company and drew up images of products. 

 

He then made ChatGPT write the site's first article, which shared a list of sustainable products to use.  A template with the title, "Ten Eco-Friendly Kitchen Gadgets" was also published on the now-defunct website.

 

Fall was then instructed to spend $40 on Facebook and Instagram ads to promote the website and content. The AI tool also instructed him to use SEO techniques to drive traffic. 

 

Fall shared in another tweet that by the end of the first day, he had raised significant investments from people who followed the experiment. "DMs are flooded," he wrote adding that he had stopped onboarding more investors. 

In the update, Fall shared that the business raised $1,378.84 and as of mid-March, the company was valued at $25,000. However, it is worth mentioning that the claims are unverified and the website never had any real products but only dummy text. 

 

He seemed happy with the results as he wrote "TLDR I'm about to be rich," in another update. Since his initial tweet went viral, Fall started promoting his podcast and started his own Discord community.

 

Despite sharing seemingly positive results, which did seem too good to be true, Fall tweeted that the business has run its course, after a month.

 

He shared that he was moving on from Green Gadget Guru and focusing on building his Discord community. While the site had no products and only dummy text at the time of running, it is now completely defunct.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Someone gave ChatGPT $100 to 'make as much money as possible' — it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone gave ChatGPT $100 to 'make as much money as possible' — it went as expected
While some found the results astonishing, some expected exactly what happened.
28 minutes ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans in disbelief as contestant loses out on $97,000 over an 'impossible' puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans in disbelief as contestant loses out on $97,000 over an 'impossible' puzzle
Even the host, Ryan Seacrest admitted that the contestant needed more help to solve the puzzle.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant pulls out a banana from her hair and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant pulls out a banana from her hair and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
Steve Harvey is known for his wit and comic timing, but he was caught off guard.
1 day ago
Honest Goodwill worker returns $42,000 she found in a sweater — Then, she got a surprise of her own
ECONOMY & WORK
Honest Goodwill worker returns $42,000 she found in a sweater — Then, she got a surprise of her own
"Don't get me wrong, I'm human. Naturally, the thought crosses your mind," she said.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tries to flirt with a contestant — he was 'stumped' by her response
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tries to flirt with a contestant — he was 'stumped' by her response
The Family Feud host doesn't easily get flustered but it seems like he can't handle flirty responses.
4 days ago
How do cars make it onto ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set? Fans finally get a behind-the-scenes answer
ECONOMY & WORK
How do cars make it onto ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set? Fans finally get a behind-the-scenes answer
Cars are popular as prizes on several gameshows although contestants don't necessarily drive away in them.
4 days ago
If you find a $100 bill on your car windshield don't touch it and call the authorities right away
ECONOMY & WORK
If you find a $100 bill on your car windshield don't touch it and call the authorities right away
There are multiple theories about cash randomly tucked under wipers, but they are all based on assumptions.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a massive $500,000 deal to entrepreneur who had a simple oatmeal idea
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a massive $500,000 deal to entrepreneur who had a simple oatmeal idea
The entrepreneur's business model didn't tempt sharks as much as her oatmeal toppings.
5 days ago
Airbnb guest says host charged her $924 extra for using TV and Wi-Fi — and it only got weirder from there
ECONOMY & WORK
Airbnb guest says host charged her $924 extra for using TV and Wi-Fi — and it only got weirder from there
The guest found weird notes on the fridge, TV, washing machine and other spaces in the house.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' offered $150,000 to a toy company founder. Then, his product went straight to Hollywood.
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offered $150,000 to a toy company founder. Then, his product went straight to Hollywood.
Ever since he got his six-figure deal on "Shark Tank", there has been no turning back.
6 days ago
Someone saved spare change for 80 long years — then they cashed them all in for a surprising fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone saved spare change for 80 long years — then they cashed them all in for a surprising fortune
While the man was hoping that he had amassed a small fortune, the total calculated by the machine was rather surprising.
7 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller almost gave a 'heart attack' to expert after item gets a huge valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller almost gave a 'heart attack' to expert after item gets a huge valuation
After examining the stone cooler, the expert called it a "monumental piece of American stoneware".
Jan 7, 2025
Pat Sajak ‘robs’ Wheel of Fortune players on his final episode. He had something better for them
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak ‘robs’ Wheel of Fortune players on his final episode. He had something better for them
Sajak who cut a round to make up time for his farewell speech, made things sweeter for the contestants
Jan 6, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune’ viewers in disbelief after player misses out obvious answer with one letter left
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune’ viewers in disbelief after player misses out obvious answer with one letter left
There are plenty of wrong answers but some are completely unbelievable for hosts and audiences alike.
Jan 5, 2025
Subway worker exposes how their steak is prepared — and we can never recover from this
ECONOMY & WORK
Subway worker exposes how their steak is prepared — and we can never recover from this
Viewers labelled the meat used in the steak sandwiches as 'mystery meat'.
Jan 5, 2025
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls a woman 'gold digger.' Richard Branson was having none of it.
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls a woman 'gold digger.' Richard Branson was having none of it.
Cuban was backed by two others on the panel while others believed that she deserved to be on the show.
Jan 3, 2025
Expert issues warning about Fitbit and Apple Watches causing medical issues: "Putting us at risk..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert issues warning about Fitbit and Apple Watches causing medical issues: "Putting us at risk..."
In a viral video with over 1.3 million views, the creator talked about the dangerous levels of PFAS in smartwatches and fitness trackers.
Jan 3, 2025
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless' — what he got in return changed his life
ECONOMY & WORK
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless' — what he got in return changed his life
This happened when 42-year-old Matt Busbice left his house in a rush one morning after he heard a fire alarm.
Jan 3, 2025
Ohio teacher quits his beloved job after he found out working at Walmart paid him $12,000 more
WALMART
Ohio teacher quits his beloved job after he found out working at Walmart paid him $12,000 more
The former teacher says he doesn't need any more degrees to climb up the ladder at the company.
Jan 2, 2025
Retired nurse wins $3.8 million lottery — the first thing he bought was an item no one saw coming
ECONOMY & WORK
Retired nurse wins $3.8 million lottery — the first thing he bought was an item no one saw coming
The 68-year-old won $3.8 million of which he was able to take home close to $2 million after taxes.
Jan 1, 2025