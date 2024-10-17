ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Someone gave ChatGPT $100 to 'make as much money as possible.' It went as expected.

While some found the results astonishing, some expected exactly what happened.
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Credits: Getty Images | PeopleImages
Credits: Getty Images | PeopleImages

Since the release of OpenAi's ChatGPT, people have taken the chatbot on a ride across the universe. While some made ChatGPT to pass MBA exams, be a travel guide, or write code, one man truly pushed its limits last year. Tech enthusiast Jackson Greathouse Fall used ChatGPT to create a business with a $100 investment and run it with the tool's help. While the experiment went viral and captured widespread attention, it didn't seem to yield the expected results. 

Photo illustration of the home page for the OpenAI
Photo illustration of the home page for the OpenAI "ChatGPT" | Getty Images | Photo by Leon Neal

Fall, who worked as a brand designer and writer, started the experiment by sharing the updates as the "HustleGPT" journey on X (formerly Twitter). He shared the detailed prompt that he initially gave ChatGPT. "You have $100, and your goal is to turn that into as much money as possible in the shortest time possible, without doing anything illegal," Fall wrote in the prompt.

 

In his post, he added that he would be serving as the "human liason" in the experiment, doing whatever the AI chatbot instructed him to do. After some back and forth, ChatGPT gave Fall the idea of a business to make money and a step-by-step approach to doing it.

The business idea was for a company called "Green Gadget Guru" which sells eco-friendly gadgets and helps people live more sustainably. 

In the first step, ChatGPT suggested that Fall should buy a website domain name which would cost about $10, and a hosting plan which would be $5 per month. In the second step, the program suggested that he should use the remaining $85 for website and content design.

 

The chatbot instructed him to create an affiliate website that promotes products in exchange for sales commissions. The program then suggested the domain name GreenGadgetsGuru.com as it was cheaper to acquire.

The next step was to leverage social media and use advertising. Using DALL-E 2, Fall also created a logo for the company and drew up images of products. 

 

He then made ChatGPT write the site's first article, which shared a list of sustainable products to use.  A template with the title, "Ten Eco-Friendly Kitchen Gadgets" was also published on the now-defunct website.

 

Fall was then instructed to spend $40 on Facebook and Instagram ads to promote the website and content. The AI tool also instructed him to use SEO techniques to drive traffic. 

 

Fall shared in another tweet that by the end of the first day, he had raised significant investments from people who followed the experiment. "DMs are flooded," he wrote adding that he had stopped onboarding more investors. 

In the update, Fall shared that the business raised $1,378.84 and as of mid-March, the company was valued at $25,000. However, it is worth mentioning that the claims are unverified and the website never had any real products but only dummy text. 

 

He seemed happy with the results as he wrote "TLDR I'm about to be rich," in another update.  Since his initial tweet went viral, Fall started promoting his podcast and started his own Discord community.

 

Despite sharing seemingly positive results, which did seem too good to be true, Fall tweeted that the business has run its course, after a month.

 

He shared that he was moving on from Green Gadget Guru and focusing on building his Discord community. While the site had no products and only dummy text at the time of running, it is now completely defunct.

This article originally appeared 1 month ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Someone gave ChatGPT $100 to 'make as much money as possible.' It went as expected.
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone gave ChatGPT $100 to 'make as much money as possible.' It went as expected.
While some found the results astonishing, some expected exactly what happened.
1 hour ago
Elderly customer almost lost millions in a scam — until a bank employee asked her one simple question
ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly customer almost lost millions in a scam — until a bank employee asked her one simple question
The teller had seen her father getting scammed in such a manner and grew suspicious.
13 hours ago
Honest Goodwill worker returns $42,000 she found in a sweater. Then, she got a surprise of her own
ECONOMY & WORK
Honest Goodwill worker returns $42,000 she found in a sweater. Then, she got a surprise of her own
"Don't get me wrong, I'm human. Naturally, the thought crosses your mind..."
1 day ago
A 1996 magazine ad predicted the cost of living three decades down the line — it's eerily spot on
ECONOMY & WORK
A 1996 magazine ad predicted the cost of living three decades down the line — it's eerily spot on
The impact of inflation has made the ad more relevant than ever before for a lot of people.
1 day ago
Couple on vacation ends up with $143,000 T-Mobile bill. They realized what went wrong after coming home
ECONOMY & WORK
Couple on vacation ends up with $143,000 T-Mobile bill. They realized what went wrong after coming home
Remund immediately called T-Mobile to speak to a representative who told him that the bill was good and that was what he owed.
2 days ago
Someone saved spare change for 80 long years. Then, they cashed them all in for a surprising fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone saved spare change for 80 long years. Then, they cashed them all in for a surprising fortune
While the man was hoping that he had amassed a small fortune, the total calculated by the machine was rather surprising.
2 days ago
If you find a $100 bill on your car windshield, don't touch it and call the authorities right away
ECONOMY & WORK
If you find a $100 bill on your car windshield, don't touch it and call the authorities right away
There are multiple theories about cash randomly tucked under wipers, but they are all based on assumptions.
2 days ago
Guy paid 10,000 Bitcoins for two Papa John's pizzas in 2010. Now, it's worth a massive $670 million
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy paid 10,000 Bitcoins for two Papa John's pizzas in 2010. Now, it's worth a massive $670 million
"I want food delivered in return for bitcoins so I don't have to order or prepare it myself"
3 days ago
Nearly 2,000 people chose all zeroes as their lottery numbers. Now, they share a $7.8 million jackpot
ECONOMY & WORK
Nearly 2,000 people chose all zeroes as their lottery numbers. Now, they share a $7.8 million jackpot
A picture tweeted by the lottery officials showed how dozens of winners assembled at their building's entrance.
3 days ago
Art collector buys sketch for $1,300, only to discover it's a Michelangelo masterpiece worth millions
ECONOMY & WORK
Art collector buys sketch for $1,300, only to discover it's a Michelangelo masterpiece worth millions
The sketch was first believed to be that of the artist's teacher but soon experts spotted signs of his style in it.
3 days ago
Pat Sajak ‘robs’ Wheel of Fortune players on his final episode. He had something better for them
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak ‘robs’ Wheel of Fortune players on his final episode. He had something better for them
Sajak who cut a round to make up time for his farewell speech, made things sweeter for the contestants
4 days ago
Tourist says he found the world's cheapest pint at this country — it's a fraction of what you’d pay in US
ECONOMY & WORK
Tourist says he found the world's cheapest pint at this country — it's a fraction of what you’d pay in US
The TikToker also revealed how a meal with a drink and stay as well as bikes on rent cost surprisingly low.
4 days ago
Man ends up paying just $14 for $14,000 Cartier earrings after brand website made a major blunder
ECONOMY & WORK
Man ends up paying just $14 for $14,000 Cartier earrings after brand website made a major blunder
The man came across the treasure scrolling on the internet while using the bathroom.
5 days ago
George Clooney casually gave 14 of his friends $1 million each. Then says, 'Why wouldn't you do that?'
ECONOMY & WORK
George Clooney casually gave 14 of his friends $1 million each. Then says, 'Why wouldn't you do that?'
Clooney took inspiration from movies in the "Ocean's" franchise to surprise his friends.
5 days ago
Guy finds and returns $4.8 million check to company — they thank him with 6 bags of gummies instead
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy finds and returns $4.8 million check to company — they thank him with 6 bags of gummies instead
Although Anouar received the package unexpectedly, he did feel that it wasn't much considering the amount on the check.
5 days ago
Patagonia founder donates his $3 billion company to fight climate change— and he still faced backlash
ECONOMY & WORK
Patagonia founder donates his $3 billion company to fight climate change— and he still faced backlash
The company which was founded in the 70s, has been known for its focus on activism.
5 days ago
Ohio teacher quits his beloved job after he found out working at Walmart paid him $12,000 more
WALMART
Ohio teacher quits his beloved job after he found out working at Walmart paid him $12,000 more
The former teacher says he doesn't need any more degrees to climb up the ladder at the company
6 days ago
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless.' What he got in return changed his life
ECONOMY & WORK
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless.' What he got in return changed his life
This happened when 42-year-old Matt Busbice left his house in a rush one morning after he heard a fire alarm
6 days ago
Customer bites into a 'shell' while eating $14 seafood dish. Then, he realized it was a $16,000 fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Customer bites into a 'shell' while eating $14 seafood dish. Then, he realized it was a $16,000 fortune
At first, the family thought that they were looking at something that the chef had accidentally dropped in their dish.
6 days ago
Man says living in an all-inclusive resort is cheaper than renting—and he did the math for it
ECONOMY & WORK
Man says living in an all-inclusive resort is cheaper than renting—and he did the math for it
The creator decided to "test it out." He jotted down all his expenses for one month and made the discovery.
7 days ago