ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000? Rapper finally settles the debate with surprising answer

The rapper says people can find all the wisdom in his music.
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
Rapper Jay-Z performing at the 2009 MTV Europe Music Awards | (Cover image source: Getty Images | Dave M. Benett)
Rapper Jay-Z performing at the 2009 MTV Europe Music Awards | (Cover image source: Getty Images | Dave M. Benett)

A hypothetical question, "Would you rather have dinner with rapper Jay-Z or take $500,000 in cash?" has been making rounds on social media since 2017. Last year, it finally reached Jay-Z, who settled the debate with a surprising answer. In an interview with CBS Morning's Gayle King, Jay-Z advised fans to take the $500,000 and buy his wisdom.

American rapper and music producer Jay-Z at the UEFA Champions League Final | Getty Images | Photo by ANP
American rapper and music producer Jay-Z at the UEFA Champions League Final | (Image source: Getty Images | ANP)

The “dinner with Jay-Z or $500K” meme has been going viral in various iterations since 2017. The premise of the meme is if the "99 Problems" rapper can share wisdom worth $500K over a dinner. 

The meme took off in 2021 when users who picked the dinner with Jay-Z were trolled for their choice, implying that taking the money was the obvious correct answer, as per Know Your Meme.

@k_3andz Dinner with #JayZ ♬ original sound - burnpoe23

 

Years later, the rapper himself said, "You gotta take the money."

Before he became Jay-Z, Shawn Carter was struggling as a 13-year-old child, selling drugs on the street. He has had an inspiring rise as a rapper and music producer, selling over 140 million records.

He turned his musical success into a sprawling business empire. Apart from his own companies, he has made lucrative investments in record labels, sports teams, clothing brands, and alcohol brands. Thus, Jay-Z's wise money moves made him the world's first billionaire rapper. He is now estimated to be worth $2.5 billion, as per Forbes. 

 

Therefore, choosing a dinner to utilize his wisdom should be the right choice. However, Jay-Z believes that money could be a better bet as people can find all the wisdom in his music. With 13 Billboard 200 No.1 albums, the rap icon from Brooklyn doesn't seem to be wrong. 

“I wouldn’t tell you to cut a bad deal. Like, take the $500,000, go buy some albums, and listen to the albums,” he said in the CBS Mornings interview. He added that if fans "piece it together" and listen to the music for words, they will find all his wisdom there. 

 

"The blueprint to me and my life and my journey is there already," the rapper said. While Jay-Z says he would take the money, the rapper himself once had a high-profile lunch meeting with legendary investor Warren Buffet, back in 2010. The two reportedly discussed the strategies of investing in music at the time. The rapper talked about how he invests only in businesses and music that he understands.

"Music is like stocks, there’s the hot thing of the moment," the rapper said. He suggested that people often make emotional decisions based on that and fail to stick with things that they know. 

 

This prompted Buffet to say that the Roc Nation founder was a good source of money-making advice. "For a young person growing up, he’s the guy to learn from," the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway said at the time, as per CNBC Make It.

This article originally appeared 3 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Rapper Meek Mill once paid bail money for 20 women so they could spend the holidays at home
ECONOMY & WORK
Rapper Meek Mill once paid bail money for 20 women so they could spend the holidays at home
The celebrity wanted to help women in the criminal justice system who face unique challenges.
4 hours ago
Dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000? Rapper finally settles the debate with surprising answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000? Rapper finally settles the debate with surprising answer
The rapper says people can find all the wisdom in his music.
6 hours ago
His company mistakenly ended up paying him 330 times his salary. He did what anyone would do.
ECONOMY & WORK
His company mistakenly ended up paying him 330 times his salary. He did what anyone would do.
The man, who bagged over $180,000 due to an HR error, was told to return the money, but he had other plans.
2 days ago
Host Drew Carey's staggering paycheck per episode clearly shows 'The Price Is Right' for him
ECONOMY & WORK
Host Drew Carey's staggering paycheck per episode clearly shows 'The Price Is Right' for him
Before he joined 'The Price is Right' Carey also played a fictionalized version of himself in a show.
2 days ago
Elderly woman discovers that the rock she used as doorstop for decades is worth a million dollars
ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly woman discovers that the rock she used as doorstop for decades is worth a million dollars
The large rock was later marked as a national treasure of Romania and placed in a museum.
3 days ago
New cybersecurity study revealed the 10 most common 4-digit PIN numbers — is yours on the list?
ECONOMY & WORK
New cybersecurity study revealed the 10 most common 4-digit PIN numbers — is yours on the list?
Despite numerous warnings, '1234' remains the most common four digit passcode.
3 days ago
How much do 'The Voice' judges earn? Surprisingly, the highest paid isn't who you think
ECONOMY & WORK
How much do 'The Voice' judges earn? Surprisingly, the highest paid isn't who you think
The line up of coaches on the show includes some of the most iconic names in the music industry.
3 days ago
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and it's blowing everyone's minds
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and it's blowing everyone's minds
"Wow spending $109 at Albertsons just for a couple of basics is brutal."
5 days ago
Guy who inherited a rare $5 bill from his grandma is told someone is willing to offer $400,000 for it
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy who inherited a rare $5 bill from his grandma is told someone is willing to offer $400,000 for it
The man received the note from his grandmother who worked in the finance department at Universal Studios.
6 days ago
Shaq sees young man buying a pricey engagement ring — his next gesture proves why he's a legend
ECONOMY & WORK
Shaq sees young man buying a pricey engagement ring — his next gesture proves why he's a legend
The NBA star was visiting a jewelry store with which he also collaborated on a signature collection.
7 days ago
Jelly Roll hosts free concert at a Walmart parking lot — just to thank fans who donated to his toy drive
WALMART
Jelly Roll hosts free concert at a Walmart parking lot — just to thank fans who donated to his toy drive
The country star has consistently been in the news for his generosity as much as his music.
Nov 18, 2024
Trading firm company loses $225 million in minutes — all because an employee made a simple typo
ECONOMY & WORK
Trading firm company loses $225 million in minutes — all because an employee made a simple typo
The firm tried to cancel the trade but an error in the system prevented it from doing so.
Nov 18, 2024
Walmart and Amazon are offering 'returnless refunds' — here's how you can keep products for free
WALMART
Walmart and Amazon are offering 'returnless refunds' — here's how you can keep products for free
While the returnless refund policy saves money for retailers, it creates some problems as well.
Nov 18, 2024
Three teens found $50,000 in an envelope while walking — and took the most unexpected action
ECONOMY & WORK
Three teens found $50,000 in an envelope while walking — and took the most unexpected action
The mother of one of the three boys first thought that he was playing a prank when he told her about the cash.
Nov 17, 2024
Billionaire Kylie Jenner's $36 million home has a kitchen that looks surprisingly normal
ECONOMY & WORK
Billionaire Kylie Jenner's $36 million home has a kitchen that looks surprisingly normal
Although the kitchen makes it look like another family home, Jenner's house is a mansion with top-of-the-line amenities.
Nov 16, 2024
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps after expert tells him the value of his rare $57 Omega watch
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps after expert tells him the value of his rare $57 Omega watch
The man admitted that the watch had been handled roughly since he didn't know its real value.
Nov 16, 2024
Woman reveals the most annoying question that only moms get asked at grocery stores
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman reveals the most annoying question that only moms get asked at grocery stores
It made her realize how it was something that her husband would never face.
Nov 13, 2024
Could that $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here's what you need to look for
ECONOMY & WORK
Could that $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here's what you need to look for
You need to look for the series date located on the right of the photograph of George Washington.
Nov 13, 2024
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
ECONOMY & WORK
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
Winfrey assured him that it isn't too expensive saying that it costs only about "a hundred something" dollars.
Nov 11, 2024
Woman buys unclaimed baggage from airport for $100. Then, she found an unexpected fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman buys unclaimed baggage from airport for $100. Then, she found an unexpected fortune
The shiny blue suitcase itself made up for the investment and she made more startling discoveries.
Nov 10, 2024