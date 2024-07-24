Woman's $6 thrift store purse came with a surprise envelope and an emotional note just for her

The envelope had an amusing hand-written story along with the surprise.

Time and again, a rare thrift shop find breaks the internet. Shoppers find luxury watches, designer clothes, luxury bags, rare gold records, and what not at a fraction of their original value. However, in a recently viral video a woman found more than a unique item for $6. TikTok creator Be A Martha (@marthainfused) shared a video of a dirty old Coach bag that had a hidden envelope containing a surprise.

A Goodwill retail store front in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle | Getty Images

In the video, which now has over $12.9 million views, the creator tells her viewers that the bag has something much more special hidden inside. Showing the price tag of the Coach bag, the creator says she thought it was a good deal as she thought the bag could be cleaned up easily. She then shows the inside of the bag which looks pretty ragged up and dirty. However, she goes on to say that when she was trying to remove a flap for cleaning, she found a mystery envelope with some money inside.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @marthainfused

The creator then takes out the envelope and says that it was a handwritten story from the owner of the bag. She then reads the story which says, the bag was owned by a woman named Martha. The owner has three children who she knew would give away her things to Goodwill after her death. Thus, she decided to put small parts of their inheritance into all of her favorite things.

The story then says that the purse was a gift from her husband's girlfriend. It wasn't actually a gift as Martha found the bag one day when she unexpectedly came home early. "She must have left quickly as she left her bag and shoes," Martha wrote.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @marthainfused

Martha carried the bag everywhere her entire life and wasn't sure if her husband realised that it was his girlfriend's bag. The owner then wrote that she was giving away the bag as her children didn't want it and the money for was the new owner to buy a new bag.

The video then cuts to the creator pulling out the dollar bills out of the envelope, which appears to be about $300. Thus, the creator got a bag and $300, for just $6.99, an extraordinarily great deal. The creator was so inspired by Martha that she changed the username of the account to Be A Martha from Lynora, as per the Independent.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @marthainfused

Viewers instantly became fans of Martha for leaving her legacy behind in style. "Is this for real? Whaaaaaat! Martha, you are in heaven smiling down I know for sure!" wrote one user @bcpbby. "Best story ever!!!!!! Wish I could have known Martha," added another user @oli.and.deanne.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @lil.miss.chismosa

Meanwhile, one user, @uncooperative1234 suggested, "Run back to see if Martha had anything else." To which the creator replied that she had already done so and looked at every shoe to find the pair mentioned in the story.

