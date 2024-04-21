Sports Journalist Predicts the Fall of Chipotle Will Be Studied in Business Schools, Netizens Agree

Chipotle Mexican Grill has been generating a lot of negative opinions lately, and it's pretty hard to say when its downfall began. Jack Mac took to TikTok and demanded a moment of silence for Chipotle. The sports journalist then went on to say that the chain's downfall will be later studied in business schools and boardrooms all over America for just how badly it’s fallen off over the years."One day there’s gonna be a documentary about the fall off of Chipotle," he says in the video. He then speaks about how the chain was at its peak in mid-2010, saying, "It was special…The portion size, the freshness, the quality."

"If you got a burrito from Chipotle in 2013 and 2014, it would be the size of a football," he says. "And now you get a burrito and it’s tiny. It’s made for ants." However, he says that it's not even the main reason why the chain isn't like it used to be. "And to make things worse, the food isn’t even good anymore," he claims. "It’s…I don’t even…it’s the fall…it’s one of the most…the biggest falls ever," he adds.

Mac is not the only one who is disappointed with the falling quality. Many took to the comment section to express their disappointment with the chain. Some users like @KellyVanderlinden said, "My Chipotle bowl would last 2-3 meals in college. Now it’s cold & gross by the time Doordash arrives" while users like Anthony talked about the steep prices, "Chipotle used to cost less than 10$ with a drink now I spend almost 20$ for 25% less food."

Many also advise others to order via the app to get more quantity. "Order on the app and order extra for all toppings that’s the only way to get like the regular amount," writes @Whateverman24. The enthusiasm surrounding the popular chain has declined quite a lot since 2015 and people are taking to platforms like Reddit and TikTok to discuss the overall decline of Chipotle's food quality for a while. In another Reddit post, a now-deleted user profile took to the subreddit, r/Chipotle to write, "Chipotle quality has gone downhill severely. I blame corporate and the management." "The food is objectively worse than it was a few years ago, often my corn is frozen, the rice is stale to the point you can break a tooth on it, your portions are far less, the meat is 50% of the time inedible," the post read.

Many took to the thread to agree with the OP with one user Regret-Select writing, "I think Chipotle should just use portion scoops. Like ice cream scoops. Scoop, level so it's flat, that's a regular portion. Rinse and repeat" while another user Chirtolino writes, "Yup ever since they had those food safety scares, Chipotle just has never been the same. They put less and less trust in their employees to serve fresh food safely so now we have this stuff that comes precooked off-site."

While people are not happy with the chain, Chipotle did report a 14.3% increase in total revenue for 2023, which was around $9.9 billion. Moreover, earnings surged 36.9% to $44.86 per share, as per Kiplinger.