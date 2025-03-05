ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' team breaks out into a weird dance routine and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all

"I love Steve’s facial reactions to what people say and do. He cracks me up without even having to say a word!" a viewer said.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
The Montas family showing their moves (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
The Montas family showing their moves (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

From sensual dance moves to grinding against the host, "Family Feud" players are known for showcasing their talent on air once they get to join Steve Harvey. In another similar incident, the Montas family celebrated their $20,000 win by dancing, and Harvey's reaction was hilarious. Things started off well as Julie from the Montas family received 160 points in the 'Fast Money' round, and her daughter Jessica bagged 50, despite a few missteps. According to Good Housekeeping, the Montas family couldn't keep calm, and after embracing each other for a group hug, they broke into an impromptu dance. 

 

The audience cheered loudly as Marcos and Aquiles burned the floor with their crazy 'wap' flips and at one point Jessica was seen smacking Marcos' butt without hesitation. While Harvey simply stood there looking amused and nodding his head, he finally blurted out, “Well, two-day total 20,470 bucks, and they’re coming right back on Family Feud.” He also added, “They can’t win no more money.” Meanwhile, the questions weren't that difficult for the winning round. "We asked 100 women on a scale of 1 to 10, how comfortable is your bra?" Harvey had asked Julie, and her response was "7."

The next one was, "Name something starting with the letter 'S' you wear in the summer." The Montas family matriarch answered, "Swimsuit." For the question, "Give me a word that rhymes with fizzle." She shot back with, "Sizzle." The last one was a bit tricky as Julie had to name "A place where we fight for an armrest." "Airplane," she said without hesitation. When it was Jessica's turn, her answer to the first question was '5,' and instead of saying horse jockey, she said "disc jockey," and those turned out to be the winning answers.

Fans enjoyed the madness of the Montas family and pointed out Harvey's expressions, "Am glad when they won. When Steve looked around and see what's going on. Steve said "they can't win no more money" that part had me laughing so hard," a viewer joked. "I love Steve’s facial reactions to what people say and do. He cracks me up without even having to say a word!" a viewer praised the host. "Lmfao! I can’t with the dance and Steve’s reaction," a fan agreed. "I can believe the Montas family won $20,000 after Jessica failed to answer two questions," another online user pointed out.

According to Deadline, the show gained immense popularity after Harvey took over, as his wit and charm rub off on the contestants to keep things entertaining. In 2017, the game show became the first nationally syndicated TV series to witness a high seven-year run in ratings with numbers touching 7.6. Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, Co-President of distributor Debmar-Mercury, hailed Harvey's hosting skills and praised his “brilliant comic timing" for the success. Jennifer Mullin, CEO of Freemantle Media, agreed and admitted that "the unstoppable talent" displayed by the host made "Family Feud" shine.

