McDonald's gives customer $5,000 in cash instead of McMuffin. Then, he does the right thing

"I would have went McMissing with extra sauce"
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
Cover Image Source: TikTok | @dookiedoeboy
Cover Image Source: TikTok | @dookiedoeboy

Doing the right thing can be difficult, but we got to do it anyway. This is the message we ought to learn from this McDonald’s customer who was handed $5,000 in cash instead of his breakfast roll. He went back and returned it. In a video on TikTok, Josiah Vargas was seen recording himself in his car while parked near the fast-food chain. 

Turning the camera to a plastic bag on his passenger seat, he says that he had ordered a sausage McMuffin but was mistakenly given a bag full of cash, as reported by Fortune.

TikTok |
TikTok | @dookiedoeboy

In the video, he says, "What is this? Why would they do this?" He then goes on to say, "You know how bad I want this money?" He then films himself walking back to the store, and setting the money on the counter. "You guys laundering money around here?" Vargas says to a worker at the register who realizes he’s returning the cash they had been looking for. The staff shrieked with relief with one of them saying, "I want to give you a hug," while another says, " You are a blessing from God."

TikTok | @jmtz713
TikTok | @jmtz713

He tells his viewers how he was rewarded with free McDonald’s stuff for a month, and even got a little bonus. He was contacted by the store later that evening and informed that he would be getting an additional $200 for his act. "Do good, people," he says.

Hugo Perez | TikTok
Hugo Perez | TikTok

The video, with the hashtag #dogoodthings, went viral and turned Vargas into an internet sensation. It has received more than 2.3 million views and 489,000 likes.

Vargas was also gifted $1,212 by his new fans. A GoFundMe was later set up by Vargas's sister linked to his TikTok profile. "My little brother went through a McDonald’s drive-through the other day and received a bag full of cash. It was 100% a test from the universe," the caption of the GoFundMe read. "Let’s come together and get this man that money. He deserves it. He’s one of the most honest and hardest workers I know." Keenum writes, the goal is to get him $5,000. 

He later posted a video thanking everybody, "I wasn’t expecting anyone to donate. Thank you! I don’t know what to say. This is your sign to do good things, people," he said.

@dookiedoeboy #fyp #mcdonalds #deposit #dogoodthings ♬ original sound - Josiah Vargas

 

Response on his TikTok video has been positive with people lauding him for his selfless act. "better then me man. I would have went McMissing with extra sauce," read the top comment by @vinnyv_, while another user @inkyglitterbottom writes, "u saved all their jobs man."

Others said he should have simply kept the money, noting that the company would have easily been covered under insurance, while another user @topsideapec writes, "People saying they would take it don’t understand cameras exist they’d realize what car they gave it to and look for the plates if you return it you don’t go to jail."

For more such videos follow, (@dookiedoeboy) on TikTok.

This article originally appeared 1 month ago.

