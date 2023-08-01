Michelle Yeoh Marries Partner Jean Todt 19 Years After He First Proposed; What’s Her Net Worth?

Michelle Yeoh, the internationally acclaimed Malaysian actress, has married her longtime partner Jean Todt – almost two decades after the former head of Ferrari first proposed to her, CNN reported. The wedding took place in Switzerland, where the couple now reside. The Oscar-winning artist confirmed her marriage to the French businessman on Instagram over the weekend.

“19 years and YES!! we are married!! Thkq to our ‘families’ who love us for all these years. We love you and here’s to many more to come,” she wrote in the post.

Yeoh has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry as well as the world of philanthropy. From her early days as a dedicated ballet student to becoming a prominent figure in Hollywood, Yeoh's journey has been defined by an unwavering commitment and a heartfelt dedication to various social causes.

Michelle Yeoh's estimated net worth stands at an impressive $40 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Early life and career

Born on August 6, 1962, in Ipoh, Malaysia, Michelle Yeoh's passion for the arts was ignited at a young age when she commenced her journey as a ballet student. However, her interests soon shifted to martial arts and she trained extensively in the discipline of Wushu. In 1983, her talent and beauty were recognized when she won the Miss Malaysia beauty pageant, catapulting her into the dazzling world of show business. She made her on-screen debut in the movie "The Owl vs. Bombo" a modest start to what would become a brilliant career.

Success in the Acting world

Michelle Yeoh's early career in Hong Kong during the mid-1980s saw her starring in a series of action films that showcased her martial arts prowess and on-screen charisma, earning her the moniker "Queen of Martial Arts" in Asian cinema. Her breakthrough came when she portrayed Wai Lin, a formidable Chinese secret agent in the James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies" (1997).

In addition to launching her onto the world scene, this ground-breaking job made her a major player in Hollywood. "Tomorrow Never Dies reportedly cost USD 100 million to produce, but ended up making USD 333 million.

However, it was her role as the enigmatic warrior Yu Shu Lien in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" (2000) that truly elevated her to new heights of fame and recognition. The film received critical acclaim worldwide, earning numerous awards and accolades and Michelle Yeoh's stellar performance earned her a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Actress. Additionally, it was the first non-English movie to earn more than $100 million in the US. She undoubtedly received a big share of the pie, increasing her wealth.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

In 2022, Michelle Yeoh starred in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," a critically acclaimed movie that further solidified her reputation as a versatile and talented actress. Her performance garnered praise from critics and audiences alike and became A24's highest-grossing film ever with a staggering $103 million globally,

earning her recognition with a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, and an Oscar.

Cosmopolitan also reported that the film got 11 Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture. Her reported salary for the role was $1 million for a screen time of 95 minutes, per Trading Pedia.

Magnanimous contributions and animal welfare advocacy

Michelle Yeoh has also been recognized for her philanthropic work and unwavering dedication to various social causes. Serving as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme, she has passionately advocated for poverty alleviation, education, and environmental conservation. Yeoh contributed $130,000 to the relief and rehabilitation of victims in the wake of the terrible 2015 Nepal earthquake.

Yeoh's unwavering commitment to human rights has led her to be actively involved in campaigns promoting gender equality and combatting violence against women. Her dedication to social causes extends beyond the screen, earning her the prestigious title of Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government in 2019, in recognition of her significant contributions to the arts.

Michelle Yeoh's compassion for animals is evident through her deep involvement in campaigns aimed at protecting endangered species and promoting animal rights. She has actively participated in a documentary in Vietnam made by the Asian Injury Prevention Foundation, using her celebrity status to raise awareness about the plight of the endangered South China Tiger.

Personal life and assets

Yeoh is married to Jean Todt, a prominent French motorsport executive. The couple's shared passion for their careers and philanthropic endeavors has led them to reside in Geneva, Switzerland, where they continue to make a positive impact on various global issues.

Yahoo!Finance reports that the Tai Chi Master actress, owns three luxurious mansions, including one in Geneva, Switzerland, shared with Todt. The 18th-century property boasts a lavish living room, wooden study, and Swiss charm. Additionally, she possesses properties in Malaysia and France, a passion for gems and diamonds and is a brand ambassador for Richard Mille luxury watches.

