What Is ‘Workplace Vertigo’ and How Can You Avoid It?

Stress is an unavoidable part of today's fast-paced lifestyle, but only a few know how to manage it. Work-related stress is being defined by a term that is gaining a lot of attention—workplace vertigo. Most people are emotionally and mentally overwhelmed due to workplace conflicts, increased workload, layoffs, inflation, etc and hence, experiencing workplace vertigo. It is crucial to understand why it happens and what can be done to live a stress-free and emotionally strong life.

Stressed out (representative image) | Pexels | Photo by Yan Krukau

Also Read: The TikTok Effect on Brand Success, With Clinique, Kraft, and More Enjoying Virality

Dan L. Shapiro the Director of the Harvard International Negotiation Program explained his opinion and shared his views on workplace stress. He mentioned that stress is not the main reason for the condition but if a worker is feeling overwhelmed and going through a mix of emotions at work, they might be having workplace vertigo. This can be triggered by different situations facing criticism—not getting enough recognition, negotiating for a deserving hike, and finding it difficult to cope with the corporate routines.

He further explains that there are situations in life when we are thinking logically but when we present our thoughts in front of someone, it takes an emotional turn. This leads to unnecessary emotional and mental stress as we get unexpected responses and sometimes criticism. It is not that difficult to get rid of workplace vertigo, but the best thing to do is to think rationally and stay calm even in the worst scenarios. Shapiro who is the author of the masterpiece “Negotiating the Nonnegotiable,” further says, "Vertigo is that feeling when you get really consumed in a conflict."

Burn out (representative image) | Pexels|Photo by Karolina Grabowska

Also Read: Fight Against Tip Credit System In New York Is On and Restaurant Owners Hate It

Workplace vertigo can be a result of a combination of factors that one might be facing, for instance, when your higher-ups are unaware of your contributions to the organization or your colleagues are piling their work on you and taking credit. These situations can be frustrating and make you feel undervalued ending up in an accumulation of emotions resulting in mental stress and outbursts. You might receive unnecessary criticism from your boss and feel provoked enough to overreact. The following steps can help you avoid workplace vertigo and enjoy office work.

Also Read: How HyperVerse Crypto Ponzi Scheme Defrauded Investors of $1.89 Billion

1. Make a habit of giving yourself a pep talk before crucial meetings which can be with your manager or the top management.

2. Always rehearse before having important conversations to avoid fumbling.

3. Calmly introspect about your goals and targets so that you get more clarity and align your tasks with your goals accordingly.

4. Take small breaks throughout the day to recharge, do relaxation exercises, and clear your mind.

Take small breaks throughout the day to recharge (representative image) |Photo by Ketut Subiyanto

5. Check for your postures as they play a major role in headaches and vertigo.

6. Keep yourself hydrated even if you are stressed out about a client meeting or deadlines.

7. Overpower your emotions and don't be distracted by few perceptions or criticism. Instead, focus on your meetings and goals.

More from MARKETREALIST

Server Advocates for Change by Withholding 20% Tips in Viral TikTok Video

How 75% of Top Brands Are Falling Prey to Fraud Through Google Search Ads