Make the most of your baby's naptime with these side hustles

With these side hustles, earning that extra cash will not be so difficult

It takes a lot to be a parent, and while it's undoubtedly one of the best feelings in the world, it can also be a stressful affair given that parenthood is expensive and demanding in general. According to a survey by NerdWallet, of nearly 2,000 US adults, it was seen that when it comes to not having kids, the second most popular reason outside simply "not wanting kids" was attributed to the soaring cost of living.

However, that should not stop you from having kids if you really want one. Thankfully, it's way easier to earn money today than it was in the past, and by creating multiple streams of revenue you can easily counter the hot economy. You may be in that phase of your life where to be able to wear your hair down or watch a game uninterrupted may look like a far-fetched dream, but with these side hustles, earning that extra cash will not be so difficult.

Pexels | Photo by Suzy Hazelwood

Reselling is essentially buying products directly from manufacturers or suppliers to selling them to consumers. While everybody knows what reselling is, not many understand how it works. For starters, it may be helpful for you to know about some platforms like Poshmark, Amazon, Shopify, eBay, and more. You could also try StockX which called itself, "the stock market of things; Poshmark is arguably the most well-known online consignment outlet." According to ZipRecruiter.com, the average annual salary for a reseller in the US is $69,310, which is $33.32 per hour.

Image Source: Baby Quip Website

If you are home full-time with your child, you can earn a bit of extra cash by watching other children at the same time. The site called Care helps parents connect with other parents in close proximity when both need occasional and regular childcare. The site require sitters and parents to buy membership. The sitter on the other hand needs to pay only $9 a month. The site also allows you to set your own rates and determines how many and what ages of children you want to sit. According to UrbanSitter, the average pay is around $15 per hour.

Pexels | Photo by Leticia Ribeiro

As a parent, you may already be spending a lot of time by your washer and dryer, so might as well use the time to generate some cash. For people who do not mind washing an extra load or two, platforms like Poplin can help you connect with clients who need cleaning, pick-up, and delivery services regularly or occasionally. There's also Hampr which is an on-demand service that enlists freelancers to wash other people's clothes. The hourly pay is around $15, as per Indeed.

Pexels | Photo by Ivan Samkov

If you feel that you are doing a great job at parenting, you can document it and share it on social media platforms which may be of value to others. This way, one can build a follower base of their own and make money through sponsorships, and endorsements. There's also scope to self-publish ebooks for which Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing can come in handy. There are also platforms like Smashwords, Barnes & Noble Press, and Lulu that can help you publish your work without any hassle. Moreover, you can also try and write a book on parenting, or simply start of blog of your own. There are dozens of ways in which you can help others with your creativity and get paid for it. According to BestWriting, you can earn anywhere between $20 to $500 per hour by creating content.

Pexels | Photo by George Pak

When your baby is sleeping, you can utilize this time to share your knowledge by curating a course and simply coach people. For this, you would need to have an area of expertise. Once you find your niche, platforms like Udemy, Thinkific and Podia, starting your own class is hardly a task. Furthermore, creating a portfolio website with the help of website building apps like Squarespace, Wix and Wordpress, you can highlight your work that will help you to attract clients. According to ZipRecruiter, the hourly pay is somewhere around $39.