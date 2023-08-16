The 10 Most Expensive Gold and Diamond Studded Smartphones in the World Right Now

Image Source: LuxuryKings.com

High-end smartphones are not only functional and cheap but also exclusive. If you have the flagship iPhone of the year or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and think that you have the most expensive phone in the world, then think again! You will need to splurge close to $360,000 or more to be able to own one of the most expensive phones in the world. Welcome to the land of gold and diamond studded phones.

Falcon

The world's most expensive phone is an iPhone 6, what a bummer! Jokes aside, this iPhone 6 is customized and is covered in twenty-four-carat gold and studded with one massive pink diamond on the rear side. The phone is platinum-coated and belongs to Asia's richest man's wife, Nita Ambani. While the phone is not aesthetically pleasing, it's still the most expensive phone on the planet right now.

Stuart Hughes

A massive price drop from the phone in the first place is this Elite gold iPhone which is handmade and coated with 500, 100-carat diamonds. The logo itself contains 53 diamonds that add a lot of oomph to the phone. The phone comes in a chest that is made of solid platinum with actual polished pieces of original T-Rex dinosaur bone. The phone also has some extremely rare gemstones like, Opals, Star Sunstone, Rutile Quartz, Charoite and Pietersite.

Stuart Hughes iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition

Yet another iPhone that has from Stuart Hughes. This iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition comes in third on the list of the most expensive phones in the world. One or two of these phones have been manufactured to date and both have been specifically made for their owners. The phone is made out of solid rose gold that features five hundred 100-carat diamonds and the logo contains fifty-three diamonds. The home button on this phone is made from a single-cut pink diamond of 7.4 carats.

Goldstriker iPhone 3GS

Another outdated phone with diamonds! The phone is yet another creation from Stuart Hughes. The phone is made from 270 grams of 24k gold, The iPhone contains more than a hundred diamonds and the Apple logo on the backside is studded with 53 diamonds. The home button has a single-cut diamond of 7.1 carats. The phone comes in a granite box that is embellished with top-grain leather and Kashmiri gold.

iPhone 3G Kings Button

The fifth one on the list is the iPhone 3G Kings Button that is designed by Austrian designer, Peter Alisson and is made up of 18-karat yellow, white, and also rose gold. The white gold portion runs around the entire edge of the phone and is decorated with one hundred and thirty-eight diamonds. The USP of the product lies in the pressable 6.6-carat single-cut diamond that is placed on the home button. This phone is considered one of the prettiest phones in the world right now.

The Diamond Crypto

This phone was once the most expensive in the world but has dropped to the 6th position since then. The phone, designed by Aliosson and manufactured by JSC Ancort is made of solid platinum while the logo and home button are made from rose gold. The phone is studded with a total of fifty diamonds, which includes the 10 rarest blue-colored diamonds in the world.

Goldvish | Goldvish Le Million

The phone is made by a renowned luxury brand called, Goldvish and has secured a place in the Guinness Book of Records for being the most exclusive phone. The phone was designed by Emmanuel Gueit, a jewelry and watch designer, and it is made with 18-karat white gold and carries 120 carats of VVS-1 grade diamonds. The display case is made from sapphire glass. There are only three such phones in the world.

Gresso | Gresso Luxor

Designed by a world-famous accessory designer, the $1 million phone comes with its unique number engraved on the rear side of the phone. The phone is made with one hundred and eight grams of gold and black diamonds of 45.5 carats each. The back panel of the phone is made entirely out of wood from a two-hundred-year-old African tree. Each key of the phone is manually polished with 32-carat gem sapphires.

Goldvish Revolution | Goldvish.com

Next on the list is the impressive $488,150 phone made by Goldvish, which is a Swedish brand, The unique phone is made from white and pink gold, along with fine leather and diamonds, and has a sapphire glass display. The phone also boasts a detachable analog watch made by Fredric Jouvenot.

Virtue Signature Cobra

Virtue is known for creating some of the best luxury phones in the world and their signature product is this cobra edition. The Signature Cobra is part of an eight-phone series in which each phone costs $310,000. The solid gold phones, designed by French jewelry designer Boucheron Vertu were assembled in the UK and each contains four-hundred and thirty-nine rubies and two emeralds. The phone is gold plated and boasts a gold cobra that wraps itself around the handset.

