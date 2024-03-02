Under Pressure due to Rising Rent? Here's how it can Help you Reduce Your Tax Burden

Rising rent amidst inflation has hit young professionals with a double whammy as they struggle to manage finances. But what if the very money you spend on accommodation could turn out to be a tool for saving taxes?

Filing taxes can often feel like a daunting task, but it presents an opportunity for individuals, including renters, to save money through tax deductions. While homeowners have historically enjoyed more tax benefits, renters can also take advantage of certain deductions to reduce their tax burden. Let's look into the various tax deductions available to renters and who qualifies for them.

Also Read: Gen Z's Adopt a Risky new Method to Repay Student Loans, as They Rely on Sports Betting

Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich

Renters may not own property, but they can still benefit from tax deductions related to their rental expenses. According to Riley Adams, a certified public accountant and founder of WealthUp, renters may qualify for deductions based on the nature of their work and residency status. Individuals who operate a business, freelance, or use their rented property as a home base for earning a living may be eligible for tax deductions. That being said, it's essential to consult with a tax professional to determine eligibility and maximize potential deductions.

Also Read: Amidst Conversation About Tipping for Beauty Services, Here are Suggestions From Experts

Home office tax deduction allows renters who use a portion of their rented space for business purposes to deduct certain expenses related to their home office. This deduction is calculated based on the business-use percentage of square footage within the rented space. Eligible expenses may include rent, utilities, internet, and renter's insurance. It's important to note that this deduction typically does not apply to W-2 employees.

Also Read: Meet the Young Professional Maintaining Financial and Personal Well Being by Staying With Parents

Renters may also be able to reduce a significant chunk of their rent if it includes payments towards property taxes. However, this deduction is contingent upon the terms outlined in the lease agreement. Renters should review their lease to determine if a portion of their rent is allocated towards property taxes, and then later claim it as a deduction.

Contrary to popular belief, rent itself is generally not deductible on taxes, especially if it is for a primary residence. However, individuals who maintain a qualified home office may be able to deduct a portion of their rent as part of the home office deduction. To qualify for tax deductions, the home office must meet certain criteria, including exclusive and regular use for business purposes.

Image Source: Vanessa Garcia/Pexels

Navigating tax deductions can be complex, especially for renters with unique financial situations. Therefore, it's advisable to seek guidance from a certified public accountant or tax professional who can provide personalized advice and ensure compliance with tax regulations. Whether you're eligible for the home office deduction or other tax benefits, consulting with a professional can help maximize your savings and alleviate any concerns during tax season.

Renters have opportunities to capitalize on tax deductions, particularly if they use their rental property for business purposes. By understanding the available deductions and seeking expert advice, renters can potentially reduce their tax liabilities and improve their financial well-being.

More from MARKETREALIST

Meet the Man Making Easy Money by Doing Side Hustles Such as Standing in Line for Someone Else

Here's how Changing Financial Conditions are Affecting the Size of American Families