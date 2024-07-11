5 side hustles that hit the right notes for music lovers

From teaching to composing, the world of music offers many opportunities to earn extra income.

For many of us, music is life. For artists, it’s natural to want to make more money but amid stiff competition, it may not be easy. However, the passion for music can help out. Whether it’s an artist or someone passionate about music, the world of music offers many opportunities to earn extra income through side gigs. Here are the top five lucrative side gigs for those who are passionate about music.

While people listen to music every day, most don’t know that they can make money by doing so. Several platforms pay curators to listen to music and provide informative reviews. Spotify, which dominates the music streaming world, offers many such unique monetization opportunities. Other platforms like PlaylistPush offer up to $15 for curators to curate playlists and provide reviews, as per GOBankingRates. However, curators must meet the platform’s criteria.

Podcasts have become increasingly popular throughout the world in recent times. For those who have the resources, creating a quality music podcast can help them generate a solid income. Platforms like Spotify allow podcasters to monetize your channel and earn money. By carefully choosing a niche, podcasters can build a loyal audience who may also be up to pay for a subscription. As per Spotify’s website, podcasters make 50% of the revenue from each ad placed on their show.

For musicians who are comfortable being on camera, starting a YouTube channel is one of the most lucrative side hustles. This side gig has the potential to become a full-time opportunity if creators successfully build a following over time. Creators can create or review music, given they navigate through the copyright guidelines. If they get big enough they can even collaborate with brands and sell merchandise as well.

Teaching music is the number one money-making side hustle for learned musicians. Online platforms like Lessonface allow teachers to reach a wide variety of learners who may be looking for anything from a vocal trainer to an instrument instructor. As per Sidehusl, music teachers can earn up to $40/hr. However, they will have to pay a 4% to 15% commission as fees to Lessonface.

Freelance composition involves offering services like writing creating, or composing musical works for artists, businesses, or organizations. Musicians can utilize their skills and creativity to create unique pieces and get paid. Freelancing also allows hustlers to set their own time and schedule, to continue with their main job or other ventures.

However, to command good pay, freelancers working as songwriters/composers need to build an online portfolio to showcase their work and talent. Furthermore, networking is also important thus, initially, hustlers may need to invest some time and effort and attend industry events, connect with other musicians and producers, and join online communities to build a presence.

According to Twine.net, beginner freelance composers can earn up to $50 per hour for small projects (Simple jingles, short explainer videos). For medium-sized projects like corporate videos, short films, podcasts, and more, freelancers can make up to $75 per hour. However, established composers can make much more for such projects.